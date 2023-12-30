Elderly Couple with Dementia Found Lost at Toronto Pearson Airport During Layover

In a distressing incident that unfolded on Christmas Day, an elderly couple from London, England found themselves lost and unattended at Toronto Pearson International Airport during their journey to visit their daughters in Calgary for the holiday season. Peterson and Daisy Ncube, ranging in age from their mid-70s to mid-80s and both living with mild dementia, were expected to receive wheelchair assistance and supervision from Air Transat during their layover at Pearson as outlined in their travel itinerary. Regrettably, no such help was extended to them upon touchdown in Toronto.

Unintended Detour Into the Cold

Confused and unassisted, the Ncubes wandered outside the airport in the freezing cold. A passerby spotted the couple near Viscount Road and Airway Drive early on Boxing Day and alerted the Peel Regional Police. The couple’s son, Jason Mjulumba Ncube, was subsequently informed about his parents’ situation. Jason and his wife hurriedly journeyed to the airport to reunite with Peterson and Daisy Ncube.

Air Transat’s Response and Preliminary Findings

Air Transat has expressed deep concern over the incident and launched an investigation into how the couple missed their connecting flight and why they did not receive the pledged aid. The airline’s preliminary findings indicate that wheelchair assistance was indeed provided, and the Ncubes scanned their boarding cards for the connecting flight. However, Air Transat also noted that there was no Special Service Request signaling a need for additional support due to a concealed disability.

Family Reunion and Future Plans

Despite the unfortunate misadventure, Peterson and Daisy Ncube are now safe and in the company of their family. They are scheduled to fly to Edmonton on December 30. Air Transat, acknowledging the hardship faced by the couple, has agreed to modify their return flight to a direct one to the U.K. and will cover all expenses incurred due to the incident.