Ekona Power’s Methane Pyrolysis Reactor Achieves Key Performance Milestone

In a significant stride towards clean energy production, Vancouver-based Ekona Power Inc. has announced that its proprietary xCaliber(TM) methane pyrolysis reactor has successfully reached its 2023 performance benchmarks. The reactor, situated at Ekona’s Burnaby facility, has been producing hydrogen and facilitating the evaluation of the solid carbon byproduct, thus paving the way for the development of a larger, integrated pilot plant capable of producing 200 kilograms of hydrogen daily in 2024.

Revolutionizing Greenhouse Gas Management

The xCaliber reactor employs pulsed combustion and high-speed gas dynamics to split natural gas into hydrogen and solid carbon. This unique approach offers a groundbreaking solution for carbon and greenhouse gas management that doesn’t necessitate water, renewable electricity, or CO2-sequestration infrastructure.

A Landmark Achievement

Chris Reid, CEO of Ekona Power Inc., expressed pride in the team’s accomplishment, stating that the achievement brings them a step closer to commercializing the technology. The company now aims to demonstrate a larger, integrated pilot plant capable of producing 200 kilograms of hydrogen per day in 2024.

Mapping the Path Ahead

Building on this breakthrough, Ekona plans to collaborate with an industrial partner to deploy a one-tonne-per-day clean hydrogen production plant in 2024. The company aims to roll out the first commercial deployments by 2026, aligning with its commitment to developing decarbonization technologies that foster the production of clean hydrogen on an industrial scale. Such developments will help meet the surging global demand for clean energy while contributing significantly to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.