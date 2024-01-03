en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Ekona Power’s Methane Pyrolysis Reactor Achieves Key Performance Milestone

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
Ekona Power’s Methane Pyrolysis Reactor Achieves Key Performance Milestone

In a significant stride towards clean energy production, Vancouver-based Ekona Power Inc. has announced that its proprietary xCaliber(TM) methane pyrolysis reactor has successfully reached its 2023 performance benchmarks. The reactor, situated at Ekona’s Burnaby facility, has been producing hydrogen and facilitating the evaluation of the solid carbon byproduct, thus paving the way for the development of a larger, integrated pilot plant capable of producing 200 kilograms of hydrogen daily in 2024.

Revolutionizing Greenhouse Gas Management

The xCaliber reactor employs pulsed combustion and high-speed gas dynamics to split natural gas into hydrogen and solid carbon. This unique approach offers a groundbreaking solution for carbon and greenhouse gas management that doesn’t necessitate water, renewable electricity, or CO2-sequestration infrastructure.

A Landmark Achievement

Chris Reid, CEO of Ekona Power Inc., expressed pride in the team’s accomplishment, stating that the achievement brings them a step closer to commercializing the technology. The company now aims to demonstrate a larger, integrated pilot plant capable of producing 200 kilograms of hydrogen per day in 2024.

Mapping the Path Ahead

Building on this breakthrough, Ekona plans to collaborate with an industrial partner to deploy a one-tonne-per-day clean hydrogen production plant in 2024. The company aims to roll out the first commercial deployments by 2026, aligning with its commitment to developing decarbonization technologies that foster the production of clean hydrogen on an industrial scale. Such developments will help meet the surging global demand for clean energy while contributing significantly to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

0
Canada Energy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
1 min ago
Tragic Collision Claims Life of Elderly Pedestrian; Police Seek Witnesses
In a tragic turn of events, an elderly pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle near the bustling intersection of Bank Street and Heron Road. The incident, which took place at approximately 4:55 p.m., shocked the local community and has led to a fervent call for witnesses and information from the Ottawa Police Service. Appealing
Tragic Collision Claims Life of Elderly Pedestrian; Police Seek Witnesses
Canada Tax Hikes: How the Federal Government's New Policies Will Impact Ontario Residents
10 mins ago
Canada Tax Hikes: How the Federal Government's New Policies Will Impact Ontario Residents
Missing Child Found Safe After Amber Alert in Montreal
11 mins ago
Missing Child Found Safe After Amber Alert in Montreal
Grey Bruce OPP Charges Three Drivers with Stunt Driving in a Single Day
2 mins ago
Grey Bruce OPP Charges Three Drivers with Stunt Driving in a Single Day
Stolen SUV Collision in Burlington Leads to Injuries and Arrests
5 mins ago
Stolen SUV Collision in Burlington Leads to Injuries and Arrests
Groundbreaking Study Suggests Gut Microbiota Changes After Bariatric Surgery Can Influence Metabolism
9 mins ago
Groundbreaking Study Suggests Gut Microbiota Changes After Bariatric Surgery Can Influence Metabolism
Latest Headlines
World News
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Performs 500th Liver Transplant, Setting a New Milestone
49 seconds
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Performs 500th Liver Transplant, Setting a New Milestone
Dame Joan Ruddock's Plea: Legalise Assisted Dying, Reflecting on Late Husband's Painful Struggle
51 seconds
Dame Joan Ruddock's Plea: Legalise Assisted Dying, Reflecting on Late Husband's Painful Struggle
Zac Efron Transforms into Wrestling Legend Kevin Von Erich in 'The Iron Claw'
1 min
Zac Efron Transforms into Wrestling Legend Kevin Von Erich in 'The Iron Claw'
Caretaker Punjab Minister Highlights Critical Role of Nurses, Pledges Support
2 mins
Caretaker Punjab Minister Highlights Critical Role of Nurses, Pledges Support
DFS Pro Mike McClure's Advice on Crafting Winning NBA DFS Lineups
2 mins
DFS Pro Mike McClure's Advice on Crafting Winning NBA DFS Lineups
Petition Filed to Bar ICC Investigators from Probing Duterte's Drug War
2 mins
Petition Filed to Bar ICC Investigators from Probing Duterte's Drug War
Navigating the Waters: Addressing the Issue of Illegal Crossings in the English Channel
2 mins
Navigating the Waters: Addressing the Issue of Illegal Crossings in the English Channel
A New Era for Healthcare: The Philippines' DOH Enhances Services in 2023
3 mins
A New Era for Healthcare: The Philippines' DOH Enhances Services in 2023
Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri's Assassination: A Powder Keg in the West Bank
4 mins
Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri's Assassination: A Powder Keg in the West Bank
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
46 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
47 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
56 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
57 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app