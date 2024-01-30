Eko{"i}'s Innovative PW8 Pedal Concept Promises Performance Boost

The French cycling brand, Eko{"i}, is charting a new course in cycling technology with its innovative pedal concept, the PW8. Aiming to revolutionize the cycling industry, the PW8 claims to boost a cyclist's power by a significant 8 watts, achieved by positioning the cyclist just 8mm from the pedal axis. This breakthrough is still in its prototype stage and has already garnered attention from professional cycling teams, including the likes of UAE Team Emirates and Team Ineos Grenadiers.

On the Cusp of Release

As per the announcement on Eko{"i} Canada's Facebook page, the official release of the game-changing PW8 pedal is slated for the upcoming fall. However, the innovative design of the pedals necessitates a specific shoe for optimal functioning. This shoe not only syncs with the pedal's functionality but also promises to enhance walking comfort, thanks to the elimination of noticeable wedges.

A Labor of Love

Jean Christophe Rattel, the visionary CEO of Eko{"i}, has passionately spearheaded this project, notwithstanding the steep development costs and the challenging market landscape dominated by giants like Shimano and Look. Rattel's company has pumped a whopping 2 million euros into the project, which underscores the personal significance the invention holds for him.

Ready for the Road

Before hitting the market, the PW8 pedals have been put to the test by UCI Continental teams for reliability and performance. The results have reinforced Eko{"i}'s confidence in its product. The company acknowledges that the 8-watt gain may not be a game-changer for everyone. Nevertheless, for Eko{"i} and Rattel, the PW8 pedal project carries immense personal importance.