Egale Canada Sheds Light on Queer Elders' Struggles with Dementia Through 'Help Us Remain' Campaign

Egale Canada, a leading organization advocating for the rights and welfare of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, has initiated a poignant campaign titled Help Us Remain. The campaign aims to illuminate the cultural trauma endured by 2SLGBTQ+ elders and its consequential impact on their health, specifically their heightened susceptibility to dementia.

The Gallery of Memories

As a part of this campaign, Egale Canada has introduced the Gallery of Memories, an evocative exhibit of portraits spotlighting queer Canadians. Each portrait is harmonized with a powerful narrative, recounting their individual experiences of grappling with dementia. This gallery finds its physical home in the Rainbow Ballroom of The 519 community center, whilst also being digitally accessible for a global audience.

On-Screen Representation

Apart from the gallery, the campaign also encompasses a poignant short film. The film pivots around the life of Ann, a trans woman navigating the challenges of early-onset dementia. This cinematic narrative provides a deeply personal and unfiltered glimpse into the struggles and triumphs of queer individuals living with dementia.

Research and Advocacy

This campaign is firmly anchored in a comprehensive research study jointly published by Egale and the National Institute on Aging in 2022. The study delineates the unique hurdles and discriminatory practices encountered by the 2SLGBTQ+ community while seeking dementia care. It accentuates the indispensable role of community support and underscores the pressing need for healthcare systems to eradicate discrimination within their modus operandi, thereby ensuring improved care for queer individuals grappling with dementia.

The campaign and its underlying research underscore the ongoing struggles endured by the queer community. It serves as a clarion call for acknowledging and upholding the dignity, identity, and care needs of queer elders.