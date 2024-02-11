Edmonton's South Asian Community Targeted by Extortion and Arson

A sinister web of threats, arson, extortion, and drive-by shootings is ensnaring the South Asian community in Edmonton. The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has reported a surge in these crimes, with 34 confirmed cases in the past six months alone. The victims are primarily South Asian home builders, targeted by a large criminal organization that appears to be orchestrating its nefarious activities from India.

South Asian Home Builders in the Crosshairs

Over 10 home builders have been targeted, most of them more than once. The EPS has linked 15 confirmed arsons to this ongoing investigation, painting a grim picture of the escalating situation. The young South Asian males carrying out these crimes locally are believed to be under the influence of the criminal network based in India.

The police have identified 12 targets involved in these crimes, all but one of whom are from the South Asian community. The youngest of these targets is under 18 years old, highlighting the alarming trend of involving minors in such heinous activities.

EPS Urges Community Engagement

In an effort to combat this growing menace, the EPS is encouraging the South Asian community in Edmonton to engage with their children. They urge parents to talk about the dangers associated with these crimes and to report any suspicious messages or threats directly to the police.

"We need the community's help to put an end to this," says Staff Sergeant Mike Elliott, who heads the dedicated task force investigating these incidents. "By working together, we can ensure the safety and security of our community."

A Complex Tapestry of Motives and Histories

The EPS believes that the motive behind these crimes is financial gain. The criminals are extorting money from the home builders, threatening them with violence if they refuse to comply. The police suspect that the funds are being funneled back to the criminal organization in India.

The involvement of young South Asian men in these crimes raises questions about the societal interplay and triggers leading to their participation. The long-lasting shadows cast by these incidents are a cause for concern, not just for the immediate victims, but for the entire community.

As the EPS continues its investigation, it hopes to unravel the tapestry of motives, histories, and potential futures tied to these crimes. The aim is to dismantle the criminal organization and bring those responsible to justice.

In the meantime, the South Asian community in Edmonton remains on high alert. The EPS's call for vigilance and cooperation underscores the collective responsibility in combating such threats and safeguarding the community's wellbeing.

The escalating situation serves as a stark reminder of the human cost associated with these crimes. As the EPS works tirelessly to unravel the complex web of deceit and violence, the South Asian community in Edmonton stands united in its resolve to reclaim peace and security.