Edmonton’s New EPark Meters: A Boon or a Bane for North Edge Businesses?

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
In a bid to curb parking congestion and create more available space for customers, the City of Edmonton has introduced new EPark meters in the North Edge area. Scheduled to be activated on January 15th, these parking meters will charge users $1 per hour—a move that has been met with significant resistance from local business owners and managers.

A Strategy Met with Resistance

The North Edge Business Improvement Area (BIA) was informed about this change in November 2023 and received further notification regarding the launch date. The city’s decision is rooted in a parking study conducted in 2023 that illustrated high occupancy rates and long parking durations in the area. The addition of paid parking is expected to alleviate these issues by freeing up spaces and reducing parking durations.

Despite the city’s claims that the new system will enhance business by increasing customer visits, many business owners express concerns about the impact on their employees and customers. For them, the move represents a financial burden and a potential deterrent for customers. Among those voicing dissatisfaction are Chris Lerohl of Uproot Food Collective and Josh Kovatch of Canna Cabana, both of whom lamented the lack of prior notice.

Some Open to Change

However, not all business owners view the change negatively. Kris Burwash of Listen Records, while acknowledging the change, does not believe it will significantly affect his business. Instead, he suggests it might even prove to be an improvement.

City Aims to Hear Feedback

The city aims to listen to feedback from businesses affected by the change. However, some business owners claim their voices are not being heard, leading to a growing sense of frustration and dissatisfaction within the community.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

