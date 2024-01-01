Edmonton Woman Critically Injured in Bus Incident, Stirs Transit Safety Concerns

On Friday afternoon, a 63-year-old woman in Edmonton sustained serious injuries after falling from a moving bus, leaving her in a critical condition. The woman, riding a southbound bus on 174 Street, lost her balance and fell through the bus’s back doors onto the road while the bus was turning onto 95 Avenue. Despite clutching a safety bar, the woman was unable to maintain her balance during the bus’s motion.

Police Investigation Underway

The incident is under investigation by the Major Collision Investigation Section of the Edmonton Police Service. As of Sunday, no charges have been filed under the Traffic Safety Act.

Concerns Over Public Transit Safety

The unfortunate occurrence has drawn attention to the safety of public transportation in the region. The Edmonton Transit Service, responsible for the bus involved in the incident, is expected to provide further details. The question of how the back door opened while the bus was in motion is at the center of the investigation.

Other News Items Across Canada

Apart from the public transit incident, a variety of news items from Canada have made the headlines. These include concerns from the Canadian Joint Operations Command over national safety, an apology from a former Israeli Cabinet member, a death in Sudbury due to ice venturing, the findings of a recent study on virtual doctor visits, and an announcement from Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II.

Other stories include the arrest of a Colorado mother in the UK, a house explosion in Michigan, New Year’s Eve celebrations, Jeremy Renner’s recovery, the passing of former Calgary councillor Dale Hodges, a rally by Calgary’s Ukrainian community, sports updates, community losses in Saskatchewan, and a list of events to look forward to in 2024 across various Canadian communities.