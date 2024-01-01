en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Edmonton Woman Critically Injured in Bus Incident, Stirs Transit Safety Concerns

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Edmonton Woman Critically Injured in Bus Incident, Stirs Transit Safety Concerns

On Friday afternoon, a 63-year-old woman in Edmonton sustained serious injuries after falling from a moving bus, leaving her in a critical condition. The woman, riding a southbound bus on 174 Street, lost her balance and fell through the bus’s back doors onto the road while the bus was turning onto 95 Avenue. Despite clutching a safety bar, the woman was unable to maintain her balance during the bus’s motion.

Police Investigation Underway

The incident is under investigation by the Major Collision Investigation Section of the Edmonton Police Service. As of Sunday, no charges have been filed under the Traffic Safety Act.

Concerns Over Public Transit Safety

The unfortunate occurrence has drawn attention to the safety of public transportation in the region. The Edmonton Transit Service, responsible for the bus involved in the incident, is expected to provide further details. The question of how the back door opened while the bus was in motion is at the center of the investigation.

Other News Items Across Canada

Apart from the public transit incident, a variety of news items from Canada have made the headlines. These include concerns from the Canadian Joint Operations Command over national safety, an apology from a former Israeli Cabinet member, a death in Sudbury due to ice venturing, the findings of a recent study on virtual doctor visits, and an announcement from Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II.

Other stories include the arrest of a Colorado mother in the UK, a house explosion in Michigan, New Year’s Eve celebrations, Jeremy Renner’s recovery, the passing of former Calgary councillor Dale Hodges, a rally by Calgary’s Ukrainian community, sports updates, community losses in Saskatchewan, and a list of events to look forward to in 2024 across various Canadian communities.

0
Accidents Canada Transportation
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve Marred by Firework Mishaps in Honolulu and Melbourne

By Waqas Arain

Road Fatalities Soar in Ireland: A Wake-Up Call for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Taxi Ride Turns into Flood Ordeal at Buttsbury Wash

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Northern Ireland Witnesses Highest Annual Road Deaths Since 2015

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Stray Bullets, Fireworks Mar Celebrations in M ...
@Accidents · 12 mins
New Year's Eve Tragedy: Stray Bullets, Fireworks Mar Celebrations in M ...
heart comment 0
Heroic NYPD Officers Conduct Dramatic Subway Rescue

By Geeta Pillai

Heroic NYPD Officers Conduct Dramatic Subway Rescue
Jeremy Renner Reflects on Life-Threatening Snow Plough Accident Two Years On

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Jeremy Renner Reflects on Life-Threatening Snow Plough Accident Two Years On
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Three Lives: An Urgent Call for Road Safety

By Israel Ojoko

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Three Lives: An Urgent Call for Road Safety
KwaZulu-Natal Floods: Vehicle Swept Away, Lives Lost

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

KwaZulu-Natal Floods: Vehicle Swept Away, Lives Lost
Latest Headlines
World News
Manipur Government Imposes Curfew Following Deadly Attack
35 seconds
Manipur Government Imposes Curfew Following Deadly Attack
Manitoba and Alberta Make Contrasting Decisions on Gas Taxes Amid Inflation
2 mins
Manitoba and Alberta Make Contrasting Decisions on Gas Taxes Amid Inflation
Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia
4 mins
Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia
Virat Kohli: Cricket's Crowning Glory of 2023
4 mins
Virat Kohli: Cricket's Crowning Glory of 2023
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
7 mins
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
7 mins
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
7 mins
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
7 mins
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
7 mins
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
57 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app