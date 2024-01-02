en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Edmonton Volunteers Provide Aid to Unseen Faces of Homelessness

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST
Edmonton Volunteers Provide Aid to Unseen Faces of Homelessness

In the heart of Edmonton, a beacon of light emerges amid the bitter winter chill. Volunteers, their breath misting in the cold air, go about distributing essential items like socks, underwear, and hand-knit mittens to individuals experiencing homelessness around the Hope Mission’s Herb Jamieson Centre. The beneficiaries of these compassionate gestures come from all walks of life, each bearing tales of hardship and resilience. Among them is Susan, a 66-year-old woman who, despite possessing an MBA, finds herself in the grip of homelessness.

The Unseen Faces of Homelessness: Susan’s Story

Susan’s life took an unexpected turn just before New Year’s Eve. After relocating to Edmonton with her partner in search of work, their savings ebbed away, leaving them with no choice but to seek refuge at a couples shelter provided by Hope Mission. But Susan is not merely a statistic of homelessness; her story is laced with countless trials, from the loss of her son to suicide, leading to psychological trauma, to a rift in her family, and a battle with drug addiction that began at age 59.

A Struggle Rooted in Emotional Loss and Neglect

Despite being clean now, Susan’s struggles have left an indelible mark. She identifies with the emotional pain of others living on the streets, recognizing addiction as an illness stemming from emotional loss. This understanding of addiction, coupled with her personal experiences, illuminates the complex interplay of societal triggers and individual circumstances that can lead to homelessness.

Temporary Encampments: A Double-Edged Sword

The narrative also sheds light on the temporary nature of homeless encampments and the complex reasons why individuals may choose to live in them despite the challenges they present. These encampments, while providing a semblance of community, are fraught with difficulties, from exposure to harsh weather conditions to the constant threat of eviction. Yet, for those like Susan, they sometimes represent the only option in a society that often overlooks the unseen faces of homelessness.

0
Canada Society
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Resilience Montreal's Homeless Service Facility Faces Delays Due to Rising Costs

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Phone Spam in British Columbia: A Persistent Issue, Says Study

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Targeted Shooting in Prince George: RCMP Investigation Underway

By Sakchi Khandelwal

InPlay Oil Corp. Declares Monthly Cash Dividend: Key Details

By Sakchi Khandelwal

OpenVoice: Redefining Voice Cloning Technology ...
@AI & ML · 8 mins
OpenVoice: Redefining Voice Cloning Technology ...
heart comment 0
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
Slocan’s Property Prices Soar, Yet Nelson Leads in West Kootenay: BC Assessment

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Slocan's Property Prices Soar, Yet Nelson Leads in West Kootenay: BC Assessment
Bass Coast Festival Features Special Alumni Tracks Edition, Supports Local Community

By BNN Correspondents

Bass Coast Festival Features Special Alumni Tracks Edition, Supports Local Community
PowerStone’s Quebec Cobalt Claims Impacted by Moratorium

By Sakchi Khandelwal

PowerStone's Quebec Cobalt Claims Impacted by Moratorium
Latest Headlines
World News
Goalless Stalemate Between West Ham and Brighton Highlights Premier League Competition
2 mins
Goalless Stalemate Between West Ham and Brighton Highlights Premier League Competition
QPR's Marti Cifuentes Pinpoints Set Piece Defense as Key Area for Improvement
3 mins
QPR's Marti Cifuentes Pinpoints Set Piece Defense as Key Area for Improvement
The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare
3 mins
The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare
NBC4's Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump
3 mins
NBC4's Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump
Macrophages: The Unsung Protectors Against Kidney Stones
3 mins
Macrophages: The Unsung Protectors Against Kidney Stones
Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry Rings in New Year with a Call for Dedication and Unity
3 mins
Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry Rings in New Year with a Call for Dedication and Unity
Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges
3 mins
Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges
Dr. Walter L. Hixson's Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States
3 mins
Dr. Walter L. Hixson's Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States
LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season's First Meet Against Ohio State
4 mins
LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season's First Meet Against Ohio State
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
34 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app