Edmonton Tackles Homelessness: Dawson Park Encampment Cleaned

In a concerted effort to address high-risk homeless encampments, city crews in Edmonton have recently closed and cleaned up an encampment in Dawson Park. Nestled in a ravine beneath Jasper Avenue, the camp comprised 10 structures and provided shelter to seven individuals, with one requiring medical intervention. Approximately 2,800 kg (6,100 pounds) of waste were cleared out during the operation, including hazardous items like needles, shopping carts, and propane tanks. The steep river bank and dense brush of the terrain presented a challenge, leaving some debris behind.

Heightened Risks and the City’s Response

This action comes as a response to the increasing risks associated with such encampments, which in 2023 alone, witnessed 135 fires, 22 injuries, and three fatalities. The Edmonton Police Service has unveiled the grim reality of criminal infiltration, assaults, and drug issues in these camps, with gangs reportedly exploiting the homeless. A temporary halt was called on the removal plan in December following an emergency court injunction. However, under specified conditions, the police were still authorized to close the identified encampments. These conditions stipulated the provision of adequate shelter space and advance notification to the residents.

Available Shelter Spaces and Crisis Intervention

On the day of the Dawson Park cleanup, more than 200 shelter spaces were at the ready. REACH 24/7 Crisis Diversion Teams were also on hand to assist and transport individuals to the shelters. The city confirmed its adherence to the interim court order. So far, three out of the eight targeted encampments have been closed, with the remaining ones set for reassessment.

The Larger Picture

Homeward Trust Edmonton’s report, as of December 16, 2023, indicates that there were 3,043 people living homeless in the city. This daunting figure underlines the urgency and importance of initiatives like the cleanup operation at Dawson Park. It also highlights the broader need for solutions to the city’s homelessness crisis.