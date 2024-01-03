en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Edmonton Tackles Homelessness: Dawson Park Encampment Cleaned

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:05 pm EST
Edmonton Tackles Homelessness: Dawson Park Encampment Cleaned

In a concerted effort to address high-risk homeless encampments, city crews in Edmonton have recently closed and cleaned up an encampment in Dawson Park. Nestled in a ravine beneath Jasper Avenue, the camp comprised 10 structures and provided shelter to seven individuals, with one requiring medical intervention. Approximately 2,800 kg (6,100 pounds) of waste were cleared out during the operation, including hazardous items like needles, shopping carts, and propane tanks. The steep river bank and dense brush of the terrain presented a challenge, leaving some debris behind.

Heightened Risks and the City’s Response

This action comes as a response to the increasing risks associated with such encampments, which in 2023 alone, witnessed 135 fires, 22 injuries, and three fatalities. The Edmonton Police Service has unveiled the grim reality of criminal infiltration, assaults, and drug issues in these camps, with gangs reportedly exploiting the homeless. A temporary halt was called on the removal plan in December following an emergency court injunction. However, under specified conditions, the police were still authorized to close the identified encampments. These conditions stipulated the provision of adequate shelter space and advance notification to the residents.

Available Shelter Spaces and Crisis Intervention

On the day of the Dawson Park cleanup, more than 200 shelter spaces were at the ready. REACH 24/7 Crisis Diversion Teams were also on hand to assist and transport individuals to the shelters. The city confirmed its adherence to the interim court order. So far, three out of the eight targeted encampments have been closed, with the remaining ones set for reassessment.

The Larger Picture

Homeward Trust Edmonton’s report, as of December 16, 2023, indicates that there were 3,043 people living homeless in the city. This daunting figure underlines the urgency and importance of initiatives like the cleanup operation at Dawson Park. It also highlights the broader need for solutions to the city’s homelessness crisis.

0
Canada Crime Society
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Canadian Dividend Stocks Show Signs of Recovery: BCE, BNS, and Suncor in Focus

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Robbie Burns Night: A Scottish Celebration for a Cause

By BNN Correspondents

Jinger Duggar's New Year Reflections Stir Discussions: Breaks Family Dress Code and Offers Glimpse into Private Life

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Indian Immigrant's Life Tragically Cut Short in Caledon Road Accident

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Typographical Errors on Toronto's Bike Path Signs - A Humorous Oversig ...
@Canada · 6 mins
Typographical Errors on Toronto's Bike Path Signs - A Humorous Oversig ...
heart comment 0
Historic Grey Canal to be Transformed into Recreational Trail

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Historic Grey Canal to be Transformed into Recreational Trail
New Year’s Day Armed Robbery Shakes Northwest D.C.

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Year's Day Armed Robbery Shakes Northwest D.C.
Kenneth Miller: A Life of Service and Dedication Remembered

By Salman Khan

Kenneth Miller: A Life of Service and Dedication Remembered
Rally the Locals: A Platform Championing the Cause of Local Businesses

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Rally the Locals: A Platform Championing the Cause of Local Businesses
Latest Headlines
World News
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
11 seconds
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
25 seconds
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
27 seconds
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
32 seconds
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
41 seconds
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
44 seconds
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
47 seconds
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
52 seconds
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
55 seconds
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
47 seconds
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
10 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
58 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app