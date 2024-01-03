Edmonton Remand Centre Reports 11th Fatality in 2023 Amidst Concerns of Systemic Failings

In a heartrending incident at the Edmonton Remand Centre, a male inmate, aged 27, was declared dead on December 30, 2023. The Edmonton Remand Centre, revered as Canada’s largest correctional facility, has thus witnessed its 11th fatality in the year 2023. The death comes in the wake of a report by Alberta’s public interest commissioner, elucidating a series of systemic health care failings that have led to a spate of hospitalizations and deaths within the facility.

Systemic Failures in Correctional Healthcare

The damning report highlighted a pattern of medical neglect, contributing to a dire situation within the prison walls. The chronic healthcare shortcomings have led to an escalation in hospital transfers and an alarming number of deaths among inmates. The report’s findings have resonated strongly with the concerns previously raised by Canada’s federal correctional investigator, who has been advocating for far-reaching reforms in the correctional system’s approach to sexual violence.

Urgent Need for Reforms in Prison System

The call for reform was partly triggered by a deeply unsettling investigation in 2018 by Postmedia Edmonton. The probe uncovered a high prevalence of sexual violence in Canadian prisons, with a shocking 67 allegations emanating from Alberta’s correctional facilities over five years. Despite the gravity of these accusations, only one charge was ultimately filed. This stark discrepancy underscores the urgent need for systemic reform to address the rampant sexual violence plaguing our prisons.

Investigation into Recent Death

As is standard procedure following deaths in correctional facilities, a fatality inquiry into the recent death at the Edmonton Remand Centre has been initiated. The inquiry will aim to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the death and identify any systemic issues that may have contributed to it. While the specifics of the death remain obscure, the incident further underscores the pressing need for remedial action in our correctional facilities, particularly in the realms of healthcare and sexual violence prevention.