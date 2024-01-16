Edmonton Police Warns of Released Violent Sexual Offender's Risk to Community

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has issued a stern warning to the public about the release of Jason Hipson, a 47-year-old violent sexual offender, who is expected to take up residence in Edmonton. Hipson has a notorious history of sexual assaults, primarily targeting women and teenage girls. He has frequently preyed on victims by manipulating their trust or leveraging relationships with their families.

A History of Violence

Hipson's criminal record stretches over a span of 15 years, with a series of convictions from 2005 to 2007 in Yarmouth, N.S. These offenses include robbery, the use of imitation firearms, break and enter, sexual interference, and sexual assault. Although specific details about the incidents leading to these charges have not been released, it is clear that Hipson's past is marked with a pattern of escalating violence and sexual aggression.

Concerns for Public Safety

The EPS's decision to alert the public is rooted in a genuine concern for the community's safety. There is a palpable fear that Hipson may resort to reoffending, posing a substantial risk to the people of Edmonton. It is important to note that Hipson's release comes with a host of court-ordered conditions, aimed at monitoring his reintegration into society.

Description of the Convict

Hipson is described as being five-foot-four inches tall, weighing 168 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. The public is urged to remain vigilant and be aware of his presence, while also respecting his rights to privacy and fair treatment under the law.

This is a developing story and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.