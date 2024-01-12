Edmonton Police Sweep Homeless Encampments Amid Freezing Temperatures, Arrest Journalist

As Edmonton’s temperatures plummeted to extreme lows, police initiated a sweep of eight high-risk homeless encampments. The final act of this controversial operation led to the arrest of three individuals: camp elder Roy Cardinal, an unnamed citizen, and Brandi Morin, a journalist covering the event for Ricochet. Morin was later released but charged with obstruction of a peace officer, her seized footage sparking widespread concern from Ricochet’s editorial team and the broader journalistic community.

Controversy and Criticism

Videos circulating online depict the forceful actions of the Edmonton Police during the encampment sweep, including the use of a taser and physical altercations. These clips have ignited controversy, with critics questioning the necessity and ethics of such extreme measures. The Edmonton Police Service, however, defended their actions by citing the dangers presented by these encampments.

Disputes Over Shelter Availability

With court orders requiring a 48-hours notice for closures and the provision of adequate shelter, both the city and province claim to have met these obligations. However, disputes have emerged over the sufficiency of available shelter spaces. Chad Charland, a resident of one of the encampments, voiced his preference for the community they had built over the provided shelters.

Link to Historical Displacement

Community organizer Veronica Fuentes criticized the city’s approach, drawing parallels to the historical displacement of Indigenous peoples. Fuentes called for more inclusive and supportive measures for the unhoused. This incident underscores the tension between law enforcement, the rights of unhoused individuals, and the protection of journalists. Danielle Smith, the Premier, supported the actions of the police, further adding to the complex narrative surrounding the plight of the unhoused in Edmonton.