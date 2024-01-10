en English
Edmonton Police Disassemble Homeless Camps Amidst Health and Safety Concerns

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
In a concerted effort to address health and safety concerns, Edmonton police have embarked on the task of dismantling homeless encampments in Alberta’s capital city. The focus has been on ‘high risk’ encampments where living conditions have deteriorated to dangerous levels. As Deputy Chief Warren Driechel of the Edmonton Police Service highlighted, 120 structures have been cleared, impacting over 100 individuals. The clearance operations have led to the removal of around 2,000 needles and a staggering 50,000 kilograms of waste.

The Hazards Unearthed

The scenes encountered by the police paint a grim picture of life in these camps. Incidents of sexual assaults, fires, and hazardous conditions due to biohazards and propane tanks were reported. The police have also come across weapons and booby traps, with bicycles being used as a form of currency for drugs. Images and videos shared with reporters showed tragic instances of deaths due to overdose or fires in these camps.

Safety Measures Amidst the Cold

Despite a temporary halt in operations due to a cold snap and the discovery of a deceased man at a camp, the police continued their work, providing a warming bus for the remaining occupants. Edmonton authorities maintain that there is enough shelter space to accommodate the displaced individuals, a claim contested by the Coalition for Justice and Human Rights. The coalition argues that these evictions do not address the root causes of poverty and mental health and hence, are not a sustainable solution.

Legal Implications and Future Strategies

A court ruling has allowed the city to proceed with the dismantling of encampments linked to organized crime and community safety risks. However, the coalition has sought an injunction to halt the clearances during extreme cold conditions. The Edmonton police have expressed their disapproval of organized encampment sites and are contemplating future strategies to deal with such camps, thus underlining the complexity and multifaceted nature of this issue.

Canada Crime Human Rights
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

