Edmonton Paralyzed: Extreme Cold Weather Disrupts Flights and Transit

Edmonton, a city known for its robust resilience in the face of winter’s harshness, is currently grappling with extreme cold weather that has enveloped the region, causing significant disruptions to flights and public transit. The mercury dipped to an astonishing -37°C, a low unseen since 1972, bringing life in the city to a near standstill.

Chaos at the Airport

On Friday, the Edmonton International Airport was an epicentre of chaos and confusion. Over 24 incoming flights were delayed, and 13 were cancelled. As for departures, the count stood at 11 delays and 8 cancellations. The inclement weather was squarely blamed for the flight disruptions. Airport spokesperson, Erin Isfeld, urged passengers to check flight statuses before setting off for the airport and suggested they allocate extra time for travel, check in online, and contact airlines for any flight-related queries.

Public Transit Woes

The Edmonton Transit Service’s LRT lines didn’t fare well either. The chilling weather led to a reduction in the number of operating trains and longer wait times for passengers. The ETS mentioned that the previous day’s blowing snow and cold temperatures had played havoc with track switches on all LRT lines, further exacerbating transit services. It seems the city’s extensive public transit network was under siege from the winter’s relentless onslaught.

Other Regions Affected

Edmonton wasn’t the only city bearing the brunt of the cold snap. Regions in Western Canada, including Calgary and Vancouver, also experienced severe weather-related incidents. From traffic chaos and multi-vehicle crashes to rescue operations for stranded skiers, the effects of the extreme cold were widespread. The frigid arctic blast shows no signs of relenting, with forecasts indicating temperatures well below normal for this time of year through the weekend.