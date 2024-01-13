en English
Canada

Edmonton Paralyzed: Extreme Cold Weather Disrupts Flights and Transit

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:00 pm EST
Edmonton Paralyzed: Extreme Cold Weather Disrupts Flights and Transit

Edmonton, a city known for its robust resilience in the face of winter’s harshness, is currently grappling with extreme cold weather that has enveloped the region, causing significant disruptions to flights and public transit. The mercury dipped to an astonishing -37°C, a low unseen since 1972, bringing life in the city to a near standstill.

Chaos at the Airport

On Friday, the Edmonton International Airport was an epicentre of chaos and confusion. Over 24 incoming flights were delayed, and 13 were cancelled. As for departures, the count stood at 11 delays and 8 cancellations. The inclement weather was squarely blamed for the flight disruptions. Airport spokesperson, Erin Isfeld, urged passengers to check flight statuses before setting off for the airport and suggested they allocate extra time for travel, check in online, and contact airlines for any flight-related queries.

Public Transit Woes

The Edmonton Transit Service’s LRT lines didn’t fare well either. The chilling weather led to a reduction in the number of operating trains and longer wait times for passengers. The ETS mentioned that the previous day’s blowing snow and cold temperatures had played havoc with track switches on all LRT lines, further exacerbating transit services. It seems the city’s extensive public transit network was under siege from the winter’s relentless onslaught.

Other Regions Affected

Edmonton wasn’t the only city bearing the brunt of the cold snap. Regions in Western Canada, including Calgary and Vancouver, also experienced severe weather-related incidents. From traffic chaos and multi-vehicle crashes to rescue operations for stranded skiers, the effects of the extreme cold were widespread. The frigid arctic blast shows no signs of relenting, with forecasts indicating temperatures well below normal for this time of year through the weekend.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

