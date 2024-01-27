Edmonton Man Embarks on Historic Transglobal Car Expedition for Science and Adventure

In an unprecedented endeavor, Edmonton native, Andrew Comrie-Picard has embarked on a 17-month Transglobal Car Expedition, alongside a team of automotive enthusiasts. This journey, which commenced in New York on January 9th, will traverse various continents, starting with a course set for the North Pole. Edmonton represents a key checkpoint on the team's ambitious route, heralded as the gateway to the north.

Traversing the Globe in Specialty Vehicles

The expedition itinerary includes a trip through Yellowknife, across Europe, Asia, Africa, down to the South Pole, through South America, and finally looping back to New York. The team's vehicles are not your typical roadsters. These specially designed machines are capable of floating on snow and water, an essential feature for navigating the challenging terrains of the North Pole, where the presence of open water calls for amphibious capabilities.

Living in Close Quarters, Conducting Scientific Experiments

The crew is set to endure harsh conditions, living in close quarters in their camper while conducting scientific experiments. These experiments are designed to measure cosmic radiation and light pollution, and contribute data that will assist in understanding animal migration patterns. Also, the safety of Arctic hunters and fishers will be analyzed through ice coverage and thickness analytics. The data collected during this expedition will be shared with research groups across the globe, contributing significantly to various scientific fields.

Adventure Fuelled by Scientific Pursuit

Comrie-Picard, reflecting on his personal experiences of getting stuck in fields during his youth, emphasizes the importance of such mobility solutions for the northern regions. The team's commitment to the thrill of adventure, coupled with the pursuit of scientific knowledge, underlines the unique nature of this expedition.