Edmonton Man Discovers Jackpot Win in Old Lottery Ticket

Edmonton resident, Giuseppe Bruno, had the surprise of his life when he discovered an old lottery ticket was, in fact, a jackpot winner. The ticket, purchased from Mother Hubbard’s Foodstuffs in the Forest Heights community, netted Bruno an impressive $1,666,666.70 from the Lotto 6/49 draw that took place on March 11.

Finding the Winning Ticket

The revelation came about during a casual visit with his grandchildren when Bruno decided to check his old lottery tickets using the Lotto Spot phone app. The sight of the winning amount left both Bruno and his wife in a state of astonishment. To verify the serendipitous discovery, they enlisted the help of their children.

Sharing the Jackpot

The $5 million Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw jackpot was not solely Bruno’s, however. Two other lucky winners from Ontario also shared in the substantial prize. This win, although unexpected, is not an isolated incident in Alberta. The region has recently reported two $1 million prizes via Lotto 6/49 tickets bought in Calgary and a staggering $7 million prize, equating to $1,000 a day for life, courtesy of a Daily Grand ticket purchased outside the major cities.

Claiming the Prize

Winners are given the chance to claim their prizes within a year from the draw date. With such a significant sum at stake, Bruno’s story serves as a timely reminder to others to check their old lottery tickets, as a life-changing surprise could be waiting.

The news of Bruno’s win, along with the recent spate of significant prizes in Alberta, underscores the unpredictable and exciting nature of the lottery. It also draws attention to the importance of participating in such draws and the potential windfalls that can result. As Bruno and his family can attest, the discovery of an unexpected win can truly be a life-altering event.