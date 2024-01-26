Edmonton Man Charged in Infant Son's Death: A Grim Tale of Abusive Head Trauma

In a chilling revelation, a man in Edmonton has been levied with charges of second-degree murder in connection with the tragic demise of his infant son. The heartbreaking incident transpired on February 5, 2023, when emergency responders were summoned to a residence, alerted of a baby in dire medical distress.

Unraveling the Tragic Event

The infant, identified as five-week-old Leviathan Puchalski, was hurriedly transported to a nearby hospital. Despite the relentless efforts of medical professionals, the infant tragically succumbed to his injuries after a four-day battle. Originally deemed as a suspicious death, the case merited an in-depth investigation, prompting involvement from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Conclusive Medical Examination

The Chief Medical Examiner undertook a comprehensive autopsy, which was further supplemented by additional testing. The assessment reached a harrowing conclusion - the cause of death was determined as an abusive head trauma. Consequently, the case was officially declared as a homicide.

Charges and Arrest

The father, identified as 28-year-old George Russell Hulleman, was subsequently apprehended. He now faces the grim reality of being charged with second-degree murder. Additionally, Hulleman has been implicated in unrelated firearms offences, further complicating his legal standing.