Edelman Canada Appointed as Agency of Record for Samsung Canada

In a move that underscores the growing influence of leading global communications firm Edelman, the company's Canadian branch has been named the Agency of Record (AOR) for Samsung Canada. The announcement marks a significant milestone in the expansion of Edelman's ties with Samsung, one of the firm's largest international clients.

Edelman's Role as AOR

As the AOR, Edelman Canada will assume comprehensive communications and public relations responsibilities for Samsung in Canada. The partnership's primary objective is to devise creative communication strategies that foster trust among Samsung's diverse stakeholders. These stakeholders encompass consumers, carriers, retailers, employees, and the local communities in which Samsung operates.

Strategic Communications Approach

In order to achieve this, Edelman's strategy will straddle various domains of communication, including consumer, corporate, and internal communications. This approach will hinge on the use of data and insights to inform and drive their initiatives. Critical activities under the mandate include event support, corporate marketing, and product launches.

Enhancing Samsung's Connection with Canadians

A significant aspect of the collaboration is aimed at strengthening Samsung's relationship with Canadian audiences. The goal is to promote inspiring stories that echo Samsung's mission and values, and underscore how Samsung's technologies are making a positive difference in everyday life. By doing so, Edelman and Samsung aim to build a connection that is rooted in trust and mutual understanding.