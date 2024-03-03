Ed Brisson Unveils 'The Displaced': A Chilling Mystery of a Vanished Town and Forgotten Lives

In a recent interview with CBR, Ed Brisson shared insights into his latest series, 'The Displaced', a five-issue horror mystery that explores the eerie disappearance of Oshawa, Ontario, and its residents from physical existence and collective memory. A project 15 years in the making, this narrative delves deep into themes of existential horror and the human condition, posing questions about identity, belonging, and the impact of loss.

Advertisment

Origins and Inspirations

Brisson's personal connection to Oshawa, the city where he grew up, serves as the backdrop for this compelling story. The concept emerged from his visits back home, where he grappled with a sense of loss for something indefinable that was missing. This feeling sparked the idea of a city vanishing, leaving its inhabitants to navigate a world that has forgotten them. After years of refinement and a failed initial pitch, Brisson discovered the missing piece that brought the whole story together, leading to its eventual realization with Boom! Studios.

Surviving the Unimaginable

Advertisment

The narrative centers around a small group of survivors, including Harold, who foresaw the disaster; Emmett, who finds a twisted relief in the loss; Gabby, who struggles with immense grief; and Tavis and Paige, a young couple facing the new reality. These characters represent the human face of the catastrophe, each dealing with their unique challenges and perspectives on their unprecedented situation. The series is as much an exploration of their internal conflicts and coping mechanisms as it is about the mystery of the city's disappearance.

Collaborative Synergy

Working with artist Luca Casalanguida and colorist Dee Cunniffe, Brisson praises their contributions to bringing the story to life. Casalanguida's talent for capturing emotional depth and dramatic events complements Cunniffe's exceptional color work, creating a visually stunning and emotionally resonant narrative. The team effort, including Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou's lettering, underscores the collaborative nature of comics, enhancing the storytelling and immersive experience.

The series poses intriguing questions about how individuals and communities react to unimaginable loss and the erasure of their existence. As the survivors navigate their new reality, 'The Displaced' invites readers to reflect on the constructs of memory, identity, and the profound impact of place on our lives. With its blend of horror, mystery, and existential reflection, Brisson's latest work promises to be a thought-provoking journey into the unknown.