en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Economic Climate Influences Canadians’ New Year’s Resolutions in 2024

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Economic Climate Influences Canadians’ New Year’s Resolutions in 2024

The dawn of 2024 has ushered in a time of reflection and resolution for Canadians, an age-old tradition dating back to the ancient Babylonians who celebrated the New Year with a festival called Akitu. Today, the spirit of Akitu lives on in the form of New Year’s resolutions, pledges of self-improvement in areas ranging from health to financial well-being. However, recent challenges in the economic landscape have significantly shaped Canadians’ resolutions this year, according to a recent Ipsos survey.

Economic Climate’s Influence on Resolutions

Among a sample of 2,502 Canadians aged 18 and above, the Ipsos survey disclosed that 42% of respondents have modified their New Year’s resolutions due to the escalating cost of living. To cope with the economic strain, 30% of Canadians plan to cut down on their expenses in 2024, while 17% are setting financial goals or designing a budget to keep their finances in check.

These economic challenges have also spurred a sharp increase in financial awareness among Canadians. A whopping 58% of survey respondents are turning to financial advisors for guidance on improving their financial health. This trend signifies a pivotal shift in Canadians’ approach to money management as they strive to navigate an unpredictable economic terrain.

Tax Changes and Financial Implications

In light of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation’s 2024 New Year’s Tax Changes report, there’s a mounting concern about the significant tax increases imposed by the federal government. These include federal income, alcohol, carbon, Canada Pension Plan and Employment Insurance taxes, and digital services tax. The lack of transparency regarding the utilization of these taxes further fuels the anxiety among Canadians about their increasing financial burden in the new year.

With the cost of living and inflation impacting government programs and tax filing metrics, adjustments are being made to various aspects such as marginal tax rates, non-refundable tax credits, and benefits like the Canada Child Benefit and GST/HST tax credits. These changes aim to provide more financial support for Canadians post-retirement.

Industries Capitalizing on Resolution Shifts

As Canadians rejig their New Year’s resolutions to align with the economic climate, several industries are leveraging the situation to their advantage. Health-focused businesses are witnessing an upsurge in new member sign-ups, with January being a crucial time for customer acquisition. Similarly, mental health counseling services and personal finance platforms are experiencing an influx of users seeking resources. Language learning companies are also making the most of the resolution season, offering price promotions and witnessing a substantial boost in Q1 sales.

As Canadians usher in 2024, the economic challenges and resultant shift in New Year’s resolutions not only reflect their adaptability but also a broader cultural shift. As the year unfolds, it will be interesting to see how these resolutions shape Canadians’ lifestyle and financial choices.

0
Business Canada Finance
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israel's Central Bank Implements First Rate Cut Since COVID-19 Onset

By Ebenezer Mensah

Italian Market Embraces Digital Age: A Tale of Tradition and Innovation

By Quadri Adejumo

Tulsa Tourism: A Record-Breaking Year with More to Come

By BNN Correspondents

RealFi's Unraveling: Job Cuts, Unpaid Salaries, and Legal Troubles

By BNN Correspondents

Retiree's Investment Struggle with NS&I Resolved After Journalist Inte ...
@Business · 35 seconds
Retiree's Investment Struggle with NS&I Resolved After Journalist Inte ...
heart comment 0
Cryptocurrency Market Witnesses Exciting Start to 2024 Amid Short Squeeze Speculations

By BNN Correspondents

Cryptocurrency Market Witnesses Exciting Start to 2024 Amid Short Squeeze Speculations
Good Spirits Hospitality Defaults on $19.25M Loan, Faces Trading Halt

By Mazhar Abbas

Good Spirits Hospitality Defaults on $19.25M Loan, Faces Trading Halt
Florida’s Disney Governance Overhaul: Restructured Board Holds First Meeting

By Salman Akhtar

Florida's Disney Governance Overhaul: Restructured Board Holds First Meeting
IRS Sets Sight on Major Recruitment Drive with 20,000 New Hires by 2024

By BNN Correspondents

IRS Sets Sight on Major Recruitment Drive with 20,000 New Hires by 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
15 seconds
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
25 seconds
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
27 seconds
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
27 seconds
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
29 seconds
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
33 seconds
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
35 seconds
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
52 seconds
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
54 seconds
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
46 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app