Economic Climate Influences Canadians’ New Year’s Resolutions in 2024

The dawn of 2024 has ushered in a time of reflection and resolution for Canadians, an age-old tradition dating back to the ancient Babylonians who celebrated the New Year with a festival called Akitu. Today, the spirit of Akitu lives on in the form of New Year’s resolutions, pledges of self-improvement in areas ranging from health to financial well-being. However, recent challenges in the economic landscape have significantly shaped Canadians’ resolutions this year, according to a recent Ipsos survey.

Economic Climate’s Influence on Resolutions

Among a sample of 2,502 Canadians aged 18 and above, the Ipsos survey disclosed that 42% of respondents have modified their New Year’s resolutions due to the escalating cost of living. To cope with the economic strain, 30% of Canadians plan to cut down on their expenses in 2024, while 17% are setting financial goals or designing a budget to keep their finances in check.

These economic challenges have also spurred a sharp increase in financial awareness among Canadians. A whopping 58% of survey respondents are turning to financial advisors for guidance on improving their financial health. This trend signifies a pivotal shift in Canadians’ approach to money management as they strive to navigate an unpredictable economic terrain.

Tax Changes and Financial Implications

In light of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation’s 2024 New Year’s Tax Changes report, there’s a mounting concern about the significant tax increases imposed by the federal government. These include federal income, alcohol, carbon, Canada Pension Plan and Employment Insurance taxes, and digital services tax. The lack of transparency regarding the utilization of these taxes further fuels the anxiety among Canadians about their increasing financial burden in the new year.

With the cost of living and inflation impacting government programs and tax filing metrics, adjustments are being made to various aspects such as marginal tax rates, non-refundable tax credits, and benefits like the Canada Child Benefit and GST/HST tax credits. These changes aim to provide more financial support for Canadians post-retirement.

Industries Capitalizing on Resolution Shifts

As Canadians rejig their New Year’s resolutions to align with the economic climate, several industries are leveraging the situation to their advantage. Health-focused businesses are witnessing an upsurge in new member sign-ups, with January being a crucial time for customer acquisition. Similarly, mental health counseling services and personal finance platforms are experiencing an influx of users seeking resources. Language learning companies are also making the most of the resolution season, offering price promotions and witnessing a substantial boost in Q1 sales.

As Canadians usher in 2024, the economic challenges and resultant shift in New Year’s resolutions not only reflect their adaptability but also a broader cultural shift. As the year unfolds, it will be interesting to see how these resolutions shape Canadians’ lifestyle and financial choices.