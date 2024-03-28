Easter Weekend in Winnipeg: Service Schedules and Openings

As Easter approaches, Winnipeg residents are gearing up for a long weekend filled with varying schedules for city services, shopping, and leisure activities. From city offices to museums, understanding what's open and what's closed helps in planning festivities and chores alike.

City Services and Transportation

All City of Winnipeg offices will shut their doors on Good Friday and Easter Monday, ensuring city employees can observe the holiday. However, the city's commitment to its residents remains unwavering, with 311 services available throughout the weekend to assist with any concerns or queries. The Winnipeg Parking Authority offers a digital solution for parking ticket payments, catering to the tech-savvy citizen. In terms of public transportation, Winnipeg Transit will adjust to a Sunday schedule on Good Friday, accommodating the reduced demand.

Libraries, Leisure, and Liquor Marts

The long weekend brings a mixed bag of operational hours for public libraries, leisure centres, and liquor marts. Winnipeg Public Library branches will take a pause on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, yet will welcome book lovers on Saturday. Select libraries further extend their hospitality into Easter Monday. For those looking to stay active or relax in the city's pools and fitness centres, hours vary by location, with some facilities open on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Liquor enthusiasts need not worry, as all liquor marts in Winnipeg maintain open doors on Good Friday, with regular hours resuming post-holiday.

Shopping and Museums

Retail therapy is on the cards for Winnipeggers with major malls like Kildonan Place and CF Polo Park opening on Good Friday. However, a quiet Sunday is anticipated as these shopping centres will take a break, resuming regular hours on Monday. Culture and history buffs have several options, with the Manitoba Museum and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights welcoming visitors on Good Friday. The art scene takes a slight hit, with the Winnipeg Art Gallery — Quamajuq pausing on Good Friday and Easter Monday but opening its doors on Sunday.

The Easter long weekend in Winnipeg offers a blend of relaxation and activity, with varied service schedules catering to the city's diverse needs. Whether it's finalizing holiday plans, catching up on leisurely reading, or exploring cultural exhibits, Winnipeggers have ample opportunity to create memorable Easter moments. This seasonal adjustment in hours and services underscores the city's commitment to both observance and accessibility, ensuring a balanced weekend for all.