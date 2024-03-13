East York Bungalow Sells for $942,500, Surpassing Expectations Amid Low Inventory

Amid a competitive Toronto housing market with notably low inventory levels, a quaint two-bedroom bungalow in East York has defied expectations. Situated at 11 Adair Rd., the property, listed by Linda Ing-Gilbert of Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd., fetched a selling price of $942,500 after only six days on the market in February 2024. The offer, best among twelve, underscored the property's value and attractiveness in a market where detached homes under $1 million are becoming increasingly rare.

Strategic Marketing and Unexpected Challenges

Owners of the bungalow, seeking to capitalize on the low inventory in their community, collaborated with Ing-Gilbert, who meticulously planned the sale process. The strategy included staging the home with stylish furnishings and scheduling the examination of offers. However, an unforeseen medical emergency involving Ing-Gilbert nearly upended the carefully laid plans. In a dramatic turn of events, as Ing-Gilbert was being wheeled into surgery, her colleague Claudio Cerrito stepped in to manage the offer process, ensuring the sale moved forward seamlessly.

Property Details and Market Appeal

The 70-year-old bungalow boasts hardwood flooring across living areas and bedrooms, a private driveway, and a lot size of 25 by 115 feet. Notably, the property features a covered, south-facing deck with a gas hookup and a basement equipped with a kitchen and bathroom, guest and recreation rooms, and a separate side entrance. This versatility, combined with its location amidst a mix of postwar bungalows and multimillion-dollar homes, made it a compelling choice for the buyers, who plan to rent out both the main and lower levels.

Reflections on the Sale and Market Dynamics

The sale of the East York bungalow at 11 Adair Rd. highlights the current dynamics of Toronto's real estate market, particularly the premium on detached homes in desirable neighborhoods. Despite half of the offers hovering around the $900,000s, the eventual sale price of $942,500 after negotiation reflects a competitive market where buyers are willing to exceed asking prices to secure properties. This scenario is indicative of broader trends in the Toronto area, where low inventory and high demand continue to drive up home prices, making strategic marketing and timing crucial for sellers.

As the Toronto housing market progresses through 2024, the sale of this East York bungalow serves as a poignant reminder of the complexities and opportunities within the real estate sector. For potential sellers and buyers alike, understanding market conditions, preparing for unforeseen challenges, and leveraging professional expertise will be key strategies in navigating the ever-evolving landscape of urban real estate.