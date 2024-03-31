East Coast Herring Stocks Stagnant Despite Moratorium, DFO Biologists Report

Two years following the implementation of a moratorium on the East Coast's spring herring fishery, experts reveal that the herring stock has not shown signs of recovery. Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) initiated this moratorium in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and on the mackerel fishery in Atlantic Canada and Quebec, aiming to revive dwindling fish stocks and secure the long-term sustainability of East Coast fisheries. DFO biologist Laurie Maynard highlighted that despite a two-year evaluation period, the herring stock has remained stagnant at about 30,000 tonnes, and there's little hope for growth under current conditions.

Advertisment

Understanding the Moratorium's Impact

Implemented in March 2022, the moratorium was a response to the critical depletion of herring and mackerel stocks, essential not only to the fishing industry but also to the broader ocean ecosystem. Herring serves as a crucial food source for species like tuna and Atlantic cod and is a traditional bait in various commercial fisheries. The decision, while based on urgent conservation needs, has sparked concern among fishermen across the region, who rely heavily on these stocks for their livelihoods.

Challenges in Fish Stock Recovery

Advertisment

According to Maynard, several factors have contributed to the stagnation of herring stocks. A significant challenge is the marine heat wave experienced on the East Coast in 2023, which saw surface temperatures reach record highs. This warming of waters affects the size of herring, the survival rate of young fish, and the reproductive capabilities of adults, thereby impeding stock recovery. Despite efforts to protect these fish, the environmental conditions necessary for their recovery, particularly cooler water temperatures, are not present.

Future Outlook and Continuing Concerns

While the moratorium was intended to provide a respite for herring and mackerel stocks to recuperate, the reality has proven more complex. The ongoing issue of climate change, exemplified by increasing ocean temperatures, poses a persistent threat to the recovery efforts. Maynard expressed pessimism regarding the short and long-term prospects for herring stock rebound, citing the prolonged precarious state of the biomass. As the moratorium continues, the balance between conservation efforts and the economic needs of local communities remains a contentious issue.

As the East Coast grapples with these challenges, the situation underscores the broader implications of environmental change on marine life and the fishing industry. The stagnation of herring stocks despite a two-year moratorium serves as a poignant reminder of the intricate connections within our ecosystem and the pressing need for sustainable management strategies that account for the impacts of climate change.