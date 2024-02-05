Early Blossom in Victoria: A Photographer's Delight

In a delightful spectacle that has not been witnessed in a decade, Victoria's photographer Doug Clement has captured the early blooming of plum and cherry trees along View Street. His vibrant images, shared on his Facebook page, have ignited a wave of interest and engagement, reflecting an unusual early bloom incited by the city's record-breaking weather last month.

Unusual Early Bloom

With over 33,000 followers, Clement's post has garnered significant attention. The city of Victoria, known for its nearly 5,000 plum and cherry street trees, witnessed an early blossom that hasn't occurred in at least ten years. This anomaly can be traced back to the city's unusually warm weather, with 41 weather records either broken or nearly broken in January.

Victoria's Blossoming Heritage

Victoria's plum and cherry trees are more than just natural spectacles—they are living symbols of the city's heritage. These trees, donated by the local Japanese community, were planted back in 1937, creating a historic link that the City of Victoria proudly recognizes. The city's interactive map, which typically indicates mid-February as the bloom period for these trees, serves as a testament to their historic importance.

Doug Clement: Capturing Victoria's Beauty

Doug Clement, a lifelong resident of Victoria and a seasoned photographer of over 30 years, has taken it upon himself to showcase the beauty of Victoria and Vancouver Island. His work, which has received positive feedback and inspired others to explore the local scenery, manifests his passion for the region. In capturing the early blossoming of these trees, Clement has once again reminded his followers of the extraordinary beauty that Victoria offers.