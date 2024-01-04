en English
Dual U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Five Years for Aggravated Assault in Vancouver

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:10 pm EST
Dennis Prasad, a 44-year-old dual U.S. citizen, has been sentenced to a five-year prison term following his guilty plea to two counts of aggravated assault. The distressing incidents that led to Prasad’s conviction took place in Vancouver in September 2022.

Attacks in Vancouver

The first attack transpired near Oppenheimer Park in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on September 10. A 55-year-old neighborhood volunteer fell victim to Prasad’s violent outburst, sustaining severe injuries that resulted in the loss of a kidney. A day later, Prasad launched a second attack in Chinatown, this time against Hamidullah Habibi, a bicycle delivery worker. Habibi was stabbed multiple times, leading to significant injuries that necessitated surgery and the application of 20 staples to his neck.

Prior Criminal Record in the U.S.

Prasad, who previously held convictions in Nevada and Washington for assault with a firearm and carjacking, was apprehended on the scene. The court hearing revealed that Prasad was under the influence of crystal methamphetamine and was grappling with psychosis when he committed the assaults.

Remorse and Sentencing

Contrary to suggestions made by the Crown, Prasad expressed remorse for his actions in court. His sentence, a product of a joint submission by Crown prosecutors and defense lawyers, takes into account time already served. As a result, Prasad is expected to spend a little over three additional years in custody.

Canada Crime
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

