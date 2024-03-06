Drumheller Awards $1.23M Tender to Ruby Rock for Town's Infrastructure Revamp

At the recent Drumheller Town Council meeting on February 20, 2024, a significant step was taken towards enhancing the town's infrastructure. The council awarded a substantial tender, amounting to $1,231,154.97, to Ruby Rock Asphalt Works Ltd. for a series of critical projects slated for 2023 & 2024, encompassing new trail development, roadway and sidewalk rehabilitation, and other essential works. This initiative marks a pivotal moment in Drumheller's commitment to improving its community infrastructure and quality of life for its residents.

Advertisment

Strategic Planning and Bid Selection

Following the unforeseen setback in 2023, when no bids were received for the initially planned projects, the local administration diligently proceeded with the necessary engineering and design works for the 2024 ventures. This preparatory phase set the stage for a successful re-tendering process, culminating in the receipt of five competitive bids. Ruby Rock Asphalt Works Ltd. emerged as the winning bidder, presenting the most cost-effective solution at over $420,000 less than the highest bid from Aecon Transportation West Ltd. This judicious financial decision underscores Drumheller's dedication to fiscal responsibility while pursuing its infrastructure goals.

Comprehensive Scope of Work

Advertisment

The awarded tender encompasses a wide array of projects aimed at revitalizing Drumheller's infrastructure. Notably, the work includes the rehabilitation of roadways in Rosedale, extending from the end of Centre Street to the highway, excluding the highway intersection itself. Furthermore, the initiative will address the regrading and graveling of key alleyways, maintenance of additional alleyways, and various sidewalk and road repairs throughout the Valley. A significant highlight of the tender is the surfacing of the Rails to Trails path, enhancing recreational opportunities for the community.

Future Steps and Accountability

Concerns regarding the condition of existing sidewalks were raised during the council meeting, with Capital Project Manager Kelcie Wilson addressing inquiries about the responsibility for previously identified defects. The ongoing discussions with Brooks Asphalt, the previous contractor, signify a commitment to accountability and ensuring the durability of the town's infrastructure investments. This proactive approach to managing warranties and contractor obligations reflects Drumheller's thorough oversight of its developmental projects.

As Drumheller embarks on this ambitious infrastructure revitalization journey, the community stands at the threshold of significant improvements that promise to enhance daily life and facilitate sustainable growth. The strategic investment in critical infrastructure, managed with fiscal prudence and a focus on quality, positions Drumheller for a vibrant and resilient future.