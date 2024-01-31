Drug Trafficking Investigation in Lloydminster Leads to Charges Against Local Resident

What began as an ordinary day in Lloydminster took a dramatic turn when 24-year-old Mitchell Moyah found himself at the center of a major drug trafficking investigation. On January 24, Moyah, a resident of the city, was charged following a meticulous operation by the Lloydminster RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) and the St. Paul Police Dog Services.

Seizures and Charges

A search warrant executed at a residence led to the seizure of two vehicles with tampered vehicle identification numbers (VINs). Moreover, undisclosed amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, and Canadian currency were discovered. These findings formed the crux of the charges leveled against Moyah. He faces accusations of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine, alongside altering a vehicle identification number.

Following Due Process

After being charged, Moyah was presented before a justice of the peace and subsequently remanded into custody. He now awaits his next court appearance, scheduled for February 5 at the Alberta Court of Justice in Lloydminster.

Steadfast Commitment to Public Safety

The Lloydminster RCMP GIS and the St. Paul Police Dog Services, through their diligent efforts, have reiterated their dedication to public safety. As Cpl Christopher Byford of the Lloydminster RCMP GIS puts it, 'Our commitment to investigating drug trafficking remains unwavering.' This case serves as a potent reminder of the ongoing fight against drug trafficking and the tireless efforts of law enforcement agencies to ensure a safer society.