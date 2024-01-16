Dramatic Crash on Highway 407: A Reminder of Winter Driving Hazards

In the early hours of a snowy Tuesday morning, a driver on Toronto's Highway 407 attempted a daring and dangerous overtaking maneuver around a row of snow plows, resulting in a dramatic crash. The incident, captured on new video footage released by Toronto police, served as a stark reminder of the hazards of reckless driving in inclement weather.

Risky Maneuver on the Highway

The video shows the driver attempting to pass a row of snow plows in echelon formation—a sight common in Canadian winters. In a misguided belief that they could save time, the driver dangerously maneuvered their vehicle in the limited visibility and slick road conditions, leading to a collision.

Harsher Penalties for Dangerous Driving

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division took the opportunity to warn drivers of the penalties for such actions. On highways with speed limits of 80 km/hr or higher, passing snow plows in echelon formation could lead to a hefty $325 fine, unless the passing lane is completely clear.

Winter Weather Wreaks Havoc

This incident was not an isolated case. The early-morning snowfall in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) resulted in numerous collisions due to hazardous driving conditions. Approximately two centimeters of snow had fallen in the Golden Horseshoe area by Tuesday morning. The OPP called on drivers to exercise caution and adjust their driving to the conditions.

City's Response to Snowfall

The City of Toronto was swift in responding to the snowfall. Major roads, sidewalks, bikeways, and trails were salted, with plowing set to follow as required. Residents were urged to maintain a safe distance from snow clearing equipment and were warned against pushing snow onto roads or sidewalks. The city's online tracking map, updated in real-time, allowed residents to monitor snow clearing progress across Toronto.

As the forecast predicted the snow to move east by midday and clear up by the afternoon, the GTA braced for a day of disrupted traffic and careful navigation. In the meantime, the video of the Highway 407 crash served as a chilling reminder of the consequences of dangerous driving in winter weather.