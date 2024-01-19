Dorothy, Canada's Oldest Functional Sailboat, Nominated for Classic Boat Award

Canada's oldest functional sailing boat, Dorothy, has received a prestigious nomination from Classic Boat Magazine in the United Kingdom. The 127-year-old vessel is contending for an award in the Restored Sailing Vessel under 40ft category, placing it in an exclusive league of meticulously restored, historic sailing vessels.

Dorothy's Remarkable Restoration

Dorothy's restoration began in 2012, under the skilled hands of Tony Grove on Gabriola Island. This extensive process has breathed new life into the boat, drawing attention and admiration from sailing enthusiasts worldwide. The Maritime Museum of British Columbia, Dorothy's home since 1995, has been at the forefront of celebrating this nomination. Anya Zanko, the Events and Development Manager at the museum, expressed immense pride in the broad support Dorothy has garnered.

Historic Pedigree and Storied Past

Born in 1897 at the James Bay boatyard, now the Laurel Point Inn in Victoria, Dorothy boasts a rich heritage. The boat has seen multiple changes in ownership throughout the years but has always remained a significant part of Canadian maritime history. Notably, Dorothy claimed victory at Queen Victoria's birthday regatta back in 1900, further cementing its prestigious status.

Dorothy's Rebirth and Future Journey

After two decades ashore, Dorothy was relaunched onto Vancouver Island waters in Ladysmith on May 27, 2023. Now, as it vies for the Classic Boat Award, it stands against seven other impressive vessels. The final verdict will be delivered on March 11, marking another significant milestone in Dorothy's long and storied journey.