Dominica PM Skerrit Announces Resumption of ePassport Issuance After Negotiation Delays

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit recently addressed the nation's concerns regarding the prolonged delay in the issuance of Dominica's ePassports. During a press conference, he revealed that after successful negotiations with the Canadian Bank Note company, the process will now proceed smoothly, marking a significant step towards enhancing national security and citizen convenience.

Negotiation Breakthrough Clears Way for ePassport Issuance

The delay in the ePassport rollout, a source of frustration for both domestic and overseas Dominicans, was primarily due to the expiration of the initial agreement with the Canadian Bank Note company. Skerrit explained that the country had exhausted its programmed passport stockpile quicker than anticipated, necessitating urgent renegotiations. These talks, he confirmed, have now culminated in a positive outcome, with the government having ordered 50,000 new passport books to be delivered in tranches.

Addressing Challenges and Looking Forward

Despite an early hiccup this month, the Prime Minister assured that the challenges were being overcome. The new ePassports will feature advanced security measures, including overt and covert elements integrated into their design, plus a microchip for verifying the holder's identity. These enhancements align with the highest international standards and reflect Dominica's commitment to secure and modern travel documentation.

New Passport Features and Application Process

The innovative ePassports boast a design that celebrates Dominica's rich culture, landmarks, and natural beauty, thanks to the creative input from the Canadian Bank Note Company Limited. Prospective applicants can access application forms online or through the immigration department, with the process and fees remaining consistent with those for the prior machine-readable passports. This development not only promises to resolve the issuance delays but also significantly upgrades the security and aesthetic appeal of Dominican passports.

As Dominica resumes the issuance of its ePassports, citizens can look forward to a more secure and efficient travel document. The successful negotiation and forthcoming delivery of the new passports mark a crucial advancement in the nation's efforts to upgrade its border security infrastructure, ultimately benefiting every Dominican traveler.