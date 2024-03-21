Dominica PM Skerrit Addresses ePassport Issuance Delay, Renegotiates With Canadian Bank Note

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit recently addressed concerns surrounding the delay in ePassport issuance in Dominica, revealing that the government has been in the process of renegotiating its agreement with Canadian Bank Note, the company responsible for printing the ePassports. This announcement came during a press conference held on Tuesday, aiming to provide clarity and reassurance to Dominicans both home and abroad who have been anxiously waiting for updates on their passport applications.

Advertisment

Root of the Delay

According to Skerrit, the delay was primarily due to the end of the agreement with Canadian Bank Note and the unexpected rush by citizens to obtain the new ePassports before the deadline for transitioning from old passports. This surge in demand led to the depletion of passport books that were expected to last a longer period. Furthermore, negotiations for a new agreement took longer than anticipated, although the government has managed to procure additional books to resume passport issuance.

Negotiation and Resolution

Advertisment

Skerrit elaborated that while there was a minor setback earlier in the month, progress is being made towards the resolution of these challenges. Dominica has cleared all points of the agreement and is now awaiting Canadian Bank Note's final approval. Additionally, the Prime Minister disclosed that despite owing the company, this was not the central issue. Instead, securing a new contract for future years was more significant. The government has since managed to separate the provision of passport books from border security equipment considerations, facilitating smoother negotiations.

Features of the New ePassport

The new Dominican ePassport is designed to meet the highest international standards, featuring advanced security elements and a microchip for authenticating the holder's identity. Its aesthetic design showcases Dominica's landmarks, flora, and fauna, representing the nation's identity proudly. Despite the delays, the application process remains unchanged, with the cost for acquiring an ePassport staying the same, ensuring accessibility for all citizens.

As Dominica awaits the finalization of the renegotiated agreement with Canadian Bank Note, the resolution of the ePassport delay marks a crucial step towards enhancing national security and citizen convenience. This development not only addresses immediate concerns but also sets the stage for future improvements in passport issuance and border security measures. The patience and understanding of Dominicans are commendable as the government navigates these challenges, promising a more efficient and secure passport service moving forward.