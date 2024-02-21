Dollarama's $2.5 Million Settlement: A Victory for Transparency in Environmental Fees

It starts with a trip to your local Dollarama, where the allure of low prices and the promise of finding everything from household essentials to quirky novelties draws you in. You grab a pack of batteries, perhaps a new charger, and maybe even a toy for your niece or nephew. At checkout, the total amount flashes higher than expected, leaving you puzzled. This scenario, familiar to many, sits at the heart of a class-action lawsuit that has culminated in a proposed $2.5 million settlement with Dollarama over the alleged improper display and charging of Environmental Handling Fees (EHF).

The Heart of the Matter

Montreal law firm LPC Avocats Inc. announced the proposed national settlement, pending court approval this April. The lawsuit accused Dollarama of failing to include EHFs in the advertised price of certain products, such as batteries, electronics, light bulbs, and toys with batteries, thereby inflating the total cost at the point of sale. Dollarama, while denying any liability or wrongdoing, has agreed to a settlement that could see eligible customers furnished with a gift card valued at up to $15.00.

EHFs are designed to support recycling and disposal programs for hazardous and electronic waste, but the crux of the lawsuit was transparency or the lack thereof. Customers, it was argued, should be made aware of the true cost of their purchases upfront. This settlement, therefore, is not just about compensation but is a stride toward greater pricing transparency in retail.

Who Stands to Benefit?

Eligibility for the settlement spans a broad swathe of Dollarama's customer base. Those who purchased EHF-subjected products in Quebec between December 11, 2019, and July 4, 2023, or in the rest of Canada between April 29, 2021, and July 4, 2023, may be entitled to compensation. To claim their gift card, individuals must submit a form online, with no proof of purchase required. This inclusive approach ensures that many affected by the oversight have the opportunity to claim what they are due.

Awaiting Approval

The settlement's final hurdle is the court approval scheduled for April 9, 2024. This approval process is a crucial step, ensuring that the settlement meets legal standards and adequately compensates those affected. It's a moment of anticipation for many who, over the years, have shopped at Dollarama and paid more than they expected at checkout due to undisclosed EHFs.

While Dollarama has agreed to the settlement, it's essential to note their stance of denying any liability or wrongdoing. This settlement, therefore, isn't an admission of guilt but rather a resolution to a dispute that benefits the consumer. It highlights the need for transparency in retail pricing, especially when it comes to additional fees that affect the final cost to the consumer.

The proposed settlement with Dollarama is a reminder of the power of collective action in holding corporations accountable. It underscores the importance of transparency in pricing and the consumer's right to know the full cost of their purchases upfront. As we await the court's decision, this case serves as a pivotal moment for consumer rights and corporate accountability in Canada.