District of Muskoka Launches Affordable Housing Incentive Program

The District of Muskoka has taken a significant leap towards mitigating housing affordability issues by rolling out the Muskoka Affordable Housing Incentive Program (MAHIP). This initiative, launched in an attempt to address the critical need for affordable housing options, offers a capital incentive to developers, builders, and homeowners involved in creating affordable rental housing.

Financial Incentives to Boost Affordable Housing

Under the terms of the MAHIP, applicants are eligible for up to $100,000 per rental unit. The exact amount of funding provided is dictated by the length of time the rental unit will be offered at an affordable rate. The district's initiative is not limited to rental apartments but also includes lower-cost family homes.

An Invitation to Join Hands for a Common Cause

District Chair Jeff Lehman has publicly highlighted the district council's record funding commitment for 2024. He appealed to the development community, non-profit organizations, and charitable partners to join the initiative. Lehman emphasized the urgency of expediting the construction of affordable homes to address the pressing housing crisis.

Where Does the Funding Come From?

The funds earmarked for the MAHIP derive from the district's 2024 budget. The budget has allocated a substantial amount of $4.2 million to support housing and homelessness initiatives. Interested parties can submit their applications via email or traditional mail to the district's affordable housing department. The program's full details and the application process are available on the District of Muskoka's official website.

The District of Muskoka has been grappling with housing and other community priorities since the adoption of a strategic plan in 2023. These priorities include combatting climate change, constructing a long-term care home, undertaking major road projects, and creating more affordable child-care spaces. The housing crisis has had a particularly profound impact on staffing situations in essential sectors like healthcare. The District of Muskoka council is set to reconvene on Wednesday, Jan. 17, after its last meeting on Dec. 21, 2023.