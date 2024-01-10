Distinguished Jury Announced for the 34th Lionel Gelber Prize

The 34th Lionel Gelber Prize, an esteemed award in the world of literature on global affairs, has announced its jury panel. The award, commemorating the renowned Canadian diplomat and writer, Lionel Gelber, is presented by the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy. It honors the best non-fiction book on international affairs published in English and rewards the winner with a substantial prize of 50,000 Canadian dollars.

Meet the Jury of 2024

The 2024 jury, chaired by Professor Janice Gross Stein of Toronto, comprises returning jurors Francis J. Gavin and Rosa Brooks, both from Washington, and new members Iain Martin from London and Eric Reguly from Rome. Each member of the jury has a distinguished background in global affairs, contributing to public debate and understanding through various roles and publications.

Distinguished Backgrounds

Professor Stein is a renowned academic and public policy researcher. Rosa Brooks has an extensive legal and policy background. Francis J. Gavin is a scholar in international affairs and nuclear security. Iain Martin is a journalist and author with a focus on defense, and Eric Reguly, based in Rome, covers a wide range of topics including the eurozone crisis, the rise of Russia’s oligarchs, and environmental issues.

Important Dates

The jury will shortlist five books on February 8, 2024, and the winner will be declared in March in a grand ceremony in Toronto.