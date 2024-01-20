Disney Revs Up Digital World Again: Filming for 'Tron: Ares' Officially Begins

Disney's 'Tron' franchise, a legacy dating back to the 1980s, has officially embarked on its third cinematic endeavor. Filming for the much-anticipated sequel, currently titled 'Tron: Ares,' has begun in Vancouver, Canada, following a delay due to Hollywood strikes and the holiday season. The news was confirmed by Director Joachim Rønning via social media, marking a significant moment in the franchise's history.

A New Journey in the Digital World

The 'Tron' series, known for its groundbreaking portrayal of a vibrant digital world, is set to introduce audiences to a new protagonist, a computer program named Ares. While Disney remains tight-lipped about specific plot details, it is understood that 'Tron: Ares' will delve into Ares' journey from the digital realm to the human world, exploring the intertwining realities of these contrasting domains.

Star-Studded Cast and Production Team

Joining the 'Tron' universe is a star-studded cast that includes Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Sarah Desjardins, Cameron Monaghan, and Greta Lee. Leto, known for his transformative roles, also doubles as a producer for the film alongside his Paradox partner, Emma Ludbrook. The executive production team is led by industry veterans Sean Bailey and Sam Dickerman, with additional production credits going to Justin Springer and Jeffrey Silver.

A Legacy Continued

The 'Tron' franchise has resonated with fans across generations. From the original film in the 1980s to the 2010 sequel 'Tron: Legacy', an animated series, and even a themed rollercoaster at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, 'Tron' has left an indelible mark on pop culture. 'Tron: Ares' is poised to continue this legacy, but fans may need to be patient. Given the extensive post-production work required for special effects, the premiere date may be some time away. Meanwhile, the previous installments in the 'Tron' series are available for streaming on Disney+.