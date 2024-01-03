en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Discovery of Prehistoric Lizard Fossil Sheds New Light on Cretaceous Period

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:03 am EST
Discovery of Prehistoric Lizard Fossil Sheds New Light on Cretaceous Period

An ancient riverbed close to the Wapiti River, a mere 11 kilometres from Grande Prairie, has been unveiled as a pivotal paleontological site. Labelled as the DC site or Wapiti Unit 3, this location, discovered in 2014, has been a treasure trove of fossils dating back a staggering 70 million years to the late Cretaceous period. The site has churned out a diverse collection of vertebrate remains, including dinosaur fragments, mammal teeth, turtle remains, crocodilian teeth, and fish material.

Unearthing a Prehistoric Lizard

Among the multitude of discoveries, paleontologists have unearthed the remains of a small prehistoric lizard, a species seldom found in the fossil record. The findings, detailed in a paper published in ‘Geosciences’ in November 2023, include an ankle bone and an informative skull bone of the lizard, characterized by distinctive bony knobs, or osteoderms. These features led researchers to identify the lizard as a member of the Monstersauria group, which also encompasses the modern Gila monster. This particular lizard spanned approximately one metre in length and was adapted to a cooler climate, a sharp contrast to its desert-dwelling kin.

Contributions to Cretaceous Knowledge

The discovery of this lizard holds substantial value in broadening our understanding of the ecosystem of the Grande Prairie area during the Cretaceous period. The paper’s co-authors, Corwin Sullivan, a paleontologist from the University of Alberta, and Matthew Vavrek, a Grande Prairie paleontologist, assert that small animals like this lizard played instrumental roles in prehistoric ecosystems. Their remains serve to plug gaps in our comprehension of past biodiversity.

Climate Insights from a Lizard

The lizard’s fossils represent the northernmost record of a late Cretaceous monstersaur. This discovery suggests that the climate at the time was more equitable, with a reduced temperature gradient between the poles and the equator. The anticipation of further research, including the collection of fossil plants, promises to shed more light on the Cretaceous paleo-environment of the area.

0
Canada Science & Technology
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
50 seconds ago
Fuel Supply Issue Hits Notre Dame Bay's Change Islands
In the vast expanse of Notre Dame Bay, a fresh crisis unfolds. The quiet, serene life of the residents of Change Islands is disrupted, not by a natural disaster, but by a fuel supply issue that has been simmering for the past two weeks. Their only gas retailer on the island has been unable to
Fuel Supply Issue Hits Notre Dame Bay's Change Islands
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
4 mins ago
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
First Responders Join Forces with Mayor Gondek in Lifesaving Blood Donation Campaign
9 mins ago
First Responders Join Forces with Mayor Gondek in Lifesaving Blood Donation Campaign
Prairie Virtuosi Sets High Bar for Saskatoon's 2024 Concert Season
1 min ago
Prairie Virtuosi Sets High Bar for Saskatoon's 2024 Concert Season
Rethinking Obesity: Advocating for Better Coverage in Workplace Benefits Plans
1 min ago
Rethinking Obesity: Advocating for Better Coverage in Workplace Benefits Plans
Ontario Woman Arrested for Assaulting Paramedics, Charged with Health Services Intimidation
2 mins ago
Ontario Woman Arrested for Assaulting Paramedics, Charged with Health Services Intimidation
Latest Headlines
World News
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Shows Promise in Treating Long COVID
32 seconds
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Shows Promise in Treating Long COVID
Rethinking Obesity: Advocating for Better Coverage in Workplace Benefits Plans
1 min
Rethinking Obesity: Advocating for Better Coverage in Workplace Benefits Plans
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
3 mins
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
3 mins
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
3 mins
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
3 mins
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
4 mins
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
4 mins
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
4 mins
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
34 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
36 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
44 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
46 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
54 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
58 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app