Discovery of Prehistoric Lizard Fossil Sheds New Light on Cretaceous Period

An ancient riverbed close to the Wapiti River, a mere 11 kilometres from Grande Prairie, has been unveiled as a pivotal paleontological site. Labelled as the DC site or Wapiti Unit 3, this location, discovered in 2014, has been a treasure trove of fossils dating back a staggering 70 million years to the late Cretaceous period. The site has churned out a diverse collection of vertebrate remains, including dinosaur fragments, mammal teeth, turtle remains, crocodilian teeth, and fish material.

Unearthing a Prehistoric Lizard

Among the multitude of discoveries, paleontologists have unearthed the remains of a small prehistoric lizard, a species seldom found in the fossil record. The findings, detailed in a paper published in ‘Geosciences’ in November 2023, include an ankle bone and an informative skull bone of the lizard, characterized by distinctive bony knobs, or osteoderms. These features led researchers to identify the lizard as a member of the Monstersauria group, which also encompasses the modern Gila monster. This particular lizard spanned approximately one metre in length and was adapted to a cooler climate, a sharp contrast to its desert-dwelling kin.

Contributions to Cretaceous Knowledge

The discovery of this lizard holds substantial value in broadening our understanding of the ecosystem of the Grande Prairie area during the Cretaceous period. The paper’s co-authors, Corwin Sullivan, a paleontologist from the University of Alberta, and Matthew Vavrek, a Grande Prairie paleontologist, assert that small animals like this lizard played instrumental roles in prehistoric ecosystems. Their remains serve to plug gaps in our comprehension of past biodiversity.

Climate Insights from a Lizard

The lizard’s fossils represent the northernmost record of a late Cretaceous monstersaur. This discovery suggests that the climate at the time was more equitable, with a reduced temperature gradient between the poles and the equator. The anticipation of further research, including the collection of fossil plants, promises to shed more light on the Cretaceous paleo-environment of the area.