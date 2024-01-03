en English
Dimensional Energy: Turning Air Pollution into Sustainable Commodities

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
In an unprecedented move, Dimensional Energy, a New York-based company, has garnered $20 million in funding to transform air pollution from the Lafarge Richmond Cement Plant in British Columbia into sustainable products. The funding was generously provided by environmentally-conscious investors, including tech giant Microsoft and aviation leader United Airlines.

Turning Air Pollution into Sustainable Aviation Fuel

The primary initiative revolves around constructing a facility to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from the captured flue gases of the cement factory. This is a significant undertaking given that the cement industry accounts for 8% of global air pollution. This venture is poised to establish the world’s first plant for converting cement emissions into SAF, falling in line with global decarbonization goals. Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund has shown particular interest due to the potential impact on reducing carbon emissions from air travel.

Branching Out to Other Sustainable Products

Alongside the aviation fuel, Dimensional Energy is also in the process of developing other products using the same innovative technology. These include a synthetic paraffin that can be refined into various consumer products. This has resulted in the creation of fossil-fuel free surf wax and a cruelty-free fat substitute suitable for vegan products.

A Novel Approach to Industrial Emissions

The efforts of Dimensional Energy showcase a novel approach to tackling industrial emissions. Rather than simply reducing pollutants, they are transforming them into valuable commodities. This initiative is backed by investors who are keen on rapid decarbonization solutions across a multitude of sectors. The funding will boost Dimensional Energy’s mission to reduce the world’s air pollution by converting captured pollutants into sustainable products and introduce cleaner technology products. The $20 million funding from Microsoft, United Airlines, and others is a testament to the potential of Dimensional Energy’s initiative and its potential contribution to global decarbonization efforts.

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

