Devlin Defrancesco's Grief Amidst the Thrill of 24 Hours of Daytona

In an unfortunate incident that has cast a shadow over the 24 Hours of Daytona event, Canadian race car driver Devlin Defrancesco is mourning the loss of his golden retriever puppy, Lucky. The puppy, a recent addition to Defrancesco's family, was tragically run over and killed in the motorhome lot of the prestigious international motorsport event.

Unthinkable Tragedy Strikes Before the Race

The incident occurred just hours before the race was set to begin, with Defrancesco and his partner Katie expressing their profound sorrow on social media. Katie shared the irreplaceable pain of losing their 'baby', while Defrancesco reflected on the special place Lucky will always hold in his heart. Despite the personal tragedy, Defrancesco, the LMP2 class champion at the 2022 race, with the support of his team, Forte Racing, decided to continue participating in the race.

Defrancesco's No.78 Lamborghini Returns to the Track

During the race, Defrancesco's No.78 Lamborghini was involved in an early crash but was subsequently repaired and returned to the track, underlining the resilience of the team and the driver, who continued to compete despite his personal loss.

24 Hours of Daytona: A Global Motorsport Event

The 24 Hours of Daytona, a significant event in the global racing calendar, was marked this year by not just the presence of international drivers, but also Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, who was onsite filming scenes for an upcoming Formula One movie. However, security measures for Pitt led to some disruptions, as noted by driver Scott McLaughlin. Following the Daytona event, some drivers will be heading to Australia to compete in the Bathurst 12 Hour race on February 18.