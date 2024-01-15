Devastating Multi-Vehicle Crash in Calgary Leaves One in Critical Condition

Calgary was the scene of a devastating multi-vehicle accident on Sunday evening that resulted in three people being rushed to the hospital. The accident, which occurred at the intersection of Centre Street and 24 Avenue, has left one man in a critical condition, fighting for his life. The crash involved a 2017 Ford Escape, a 2014 Lexus 250, and a 2012 Volkswagen Touareg, and has incited a rigorous investigation by the Calgary Police Service.

Advertisment

A Catastrophic Collision

The incident unfolded when the Ford Escape, traveling westbound, failed to halt at a stop sign, subsequently colliding with a northbound Lexus 250. The force of the impact caused the Lexus to spin out of control, crossing into the southbound lanes where it was hit by the Volkswagen Touareg. The 34-year-old driver of the Ford Escape sustained only minor injuries, while the 28-year-old man behind the wheel of the Lexus was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. A 31-year-old woman in the passenger seat of the Lexus, and the 50-year-old woman driving the Volkswagen Touareg were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation Underway

Advertisment

The Calgary Police Service has begun an extensive investigation into the accident, ruling out speed, drugs, and alcohol as factors in the crash. An interesting revelation in the investigation was that the stop sign, which the Ford Escape failed to adhere to, was found on the ground rather than in its correct upright position. The authorities have appealed to the public for any dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation. The inquiry is still ongoing, and officers are dedicated to uncovering the full details surrounding the tragic accident.

The Aftermath

The multi-vehicle collision has left the city in shock, and the families of the victims anxiously awaiting updates on the condition of their loved ones. The event serves as a stark reminder of the potential hazards on the road, reinforcing the need for attentive driving at all times, regardless of the conditions. As the investigation continues, the city hopes for a swift recovery for those involved and a thorough understanding of the event to prevent similar incidents in the future.