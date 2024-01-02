en English
Department of Finance Canada Pioneers Accessibility with Comprehensive Action Plan

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
Department of Finance Canada Pioneers Accessibility with Comprehensive Action Plan

Canada’s Department of Finance is setting a new standard in inclusivity with the release of its extensive Accessibility Action Plan. The plan, designed to foster a more accessible and inclusive Canada, ties in with the mandates of the Accessible Canada Act, and the government’s wider commitment to accessibility for persons with disabilities.

Breaking Down Barriers

The Action Plan is not a monolithic structure but rather a multi-pillared initiative addressing various aspects of accessibility. From the physical environment to digital access, and employment practices, each facet of the plan is aimed at reducing barriers and promoting inclusivity. The Department of Finance Canada’s objective is clear—to catalyze a nationwide culture of accessibility.

Measuring Progress

The Department of Finance Canada has also released an Accessibility Progress Report for 2023. This report outlines the steps taken and the progress made in achieving the goals set out in the Action Plan. It serves as a transparent measure of the department’s commitment to this cause, providing a benchmark for future endeavors towards a barrier-free Canada for all individuals, regardless of their abilities.

Ontario’s Accessibility Mandate

It is also worth noting that the Ontario government mandated on January 1, 2013, that accessibility criteria and features must be incorporated into all procurement practices. The onus is on staff and faculty members to consider and apply the appropriate accessibility criteria to their procurement decisions. The regulation also requires that any self-serve kiosks purchased after January 1, 2013, must incorporate accessibility features.

As Canada pushes forward with its vision for a barrier-free nation, both the Accessibility Action Plan and the 2023 Progress Report represent crucial steps taken towards achieving this goal. They embody a commitment to making accessibility a lived reality for every Canadian, regardless of their abilities.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

