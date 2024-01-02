Dennis Edney: A Lifelong Advocate for Justice Passes Away

Dennis Edney, a renowned Canadian lawyer and human rights advocate, passed away at the age of 77 on January 2, 2024. Edney, best known for his instrumental role in securing the release of Omar Khadr from Guantanamo Bay, leaves behind a legacy of unyielding commitment to justice and human rights.

A Staunch Pursuit of Justice

Originally from Scotland, Edney embarked on a diverse career journey, which included stints as a miner, truck driver, professional soccer player, and carpenter before he found his true calling in law. Making Edmonton his home for nearly 45 years, Edney’s legal practice was marked by his tenacious dedication to justice, particularly evident in his over a decade-long defense of Khadr.

Unwavering Advocacy for Omar Khadr

Edney’s steadfast advocacy led to three significant cases before the Supreme Court of Canada, contributing to Khadr’s release in 2015. Khadr, a Canadian citizen, was detained at Guantanamo Bay for over a decade after being captured by US forces in Afghanistan in 2002. Edney’s relentless pursuit of justice for Khadr garnered him widespread recognition and respect both within and outside the legal community.

Memories of a Family Man and Community Pillar

Beyond his professional achievements, Edney was a man deeply devoted to his family, including his wife, Patricia, and their sons, Cameron and Duncan. He was also cherished by many friends and family members who enriched his life. Unfortunately, Edney suffered from dementia towards the end of his life. The family plans a celebration of his life in the summer of 2024. They have requested that charitable contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Society or Amnesty International in honor of Edney’s enduring legacy.