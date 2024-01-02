en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Dennis Edney: A Lifelong Advocate for Justice Passes Away

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:35 pm EST
Dennis Edney: A Lifelong Advocate for Justice Passes Away

Dennis Edney, a renowned Canadian lawyer and human rights advocate, passed away at the age of 77 on January 2, 2024. Edney, best known for his instrumental role in securing the release of Omar Khadr from Guantanamo Bay, leaves behind a legacy of unyielding commitment to justice and human rights.

A Staunch Pursuit of Justice

Originally from Scotland, Edney embarked on a diverse career journey, which included stints as a miner, truck driver, professional soccer player, and carpenter before he found his true calling in law. Making Edmonton his home for nearly 45 years, Edney’s legal practice was marked by his tenacious dedication to justice, particularly evident in his over a decade-long defense of Khadr.

Unwavering Advocacy for Omar Khadr

Edney’s steadfast advocacy led to three significant cases before the Supreme Court of Canada, contributing to Khadr’s release in 2015. Khadr, a Canadian citizen, was detained at Guantanamo Bay for over a decade after being captured by US forces in Afghanistan in 2002. Edney’s relentless pursuit of justice for Khadr garnered him widespread recognition and respect both within and outside the legal community.

Memories of a Family Man and Community Pillar

Beyond his professional achievements, Edney was a man deeply devoted to his family, including his wife, Patricia, and their sons, Cameron and Duncan. He was also cherished by many friends and family members who enriched his life. Unfortunately, Edney suffered from dementia towards the end of his life. The family plans a celebration of his life in the summer of 2024. They have requested that charitable contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Society or Amnesty International in honor of Edney’s enduring legacy.

0
Canada Law Obituary
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unexpected Peace on TTC Subway Amidst New Year's Eve Chaos

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Wayne Gretzky Surprises Vancouver Canucks at Practice, Sparks Coach's Humorous Reaction

By Salman Khan

Team USA Advances to Semifinals of 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship

By Salman Khan

TransLink's New R6 RapidBus Route: A Leap Towards Efficient Public Transit

By Sakchi Khandelwal

April Rietdyk: A Legacy of Service and Resilience in Chatham-Kent ...
@Canada · 17 mins
April Rietdyk: A Legacy of Service and Resilience in Chatham-Kent ...
heart comment 0
Brampton Mayor Advocates Fines for Misuse of 911 Services

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Brampton Mayor Advocates Fines for Misuse of 911 Services
Mogo Finance Technologies’ Stock Soars 3% After Stock Buyback Program

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Mogo Finance Technologies' Stock Soars 3% After Stock Buyback Program
Mikyla Zandee-Hart Champions the Cause of Women’s Sports in NYC

By Salman Khan

Mikyla Zandee-Hart Champions the Cause of Women’s Sports in NYC
Revival of Indigenous Tourism in Canada: A Blend of Culture and Opportunity

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Revival of Indigenous Tourism in Canada: A Blend of Culture and Opportunity
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Administration Committed to 'Bidenomics' Amid Party Resistance
31 seconds
Biden Administration Committed to 'Bidenomics' Amid Party Resistance
Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy
9 mins
Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy
Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms
10 mins
Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms
Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court
11 mins
Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
11 mins
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban
11 mins
Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban
Keir Starmer's Plan to Root Out Fraud and Cronyism in UK Politics
11 mins
Keir Starmer's Plan to Root Out Fraud and Cronyism in UK Politics
Google's Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future
11 mins
Google's Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future
The Rising Burnout Among Women Juggling Jobs and Caregiving Roles
12 mins
The Rising Burnout Among Women Juggling Jobs and Caregiving Roles
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app