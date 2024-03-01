Delta Resources Strikes High-Grade Gold, Boosting Delta-1 Project Economics in Ontario

Delta Resources Limited's latest drill results from its Delta-1 gold project in northern Ontario have sparked notable interest in the mining community. With significant gold intercepts reported, including an impressive 15.94 grams per tonne (g/t) over 10 metres, the findings are set to enhance the project's economic viability. Situated 50 km west of Thunder Bay on Lake Superior, these results emerged from a strategic 5,000-metre drill campaign aimed at delineating and expanding the known gold zones.

Advertisment

Striking Gold in Shebandowan Belt

Delta's focus on the 107-square-kilometer Delta-1 project, positioned near the Trans-Canada Highway within the prolific Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, underscores the area's untapped potential. The project, benefiting from its location along a 19-km strike of the Shebandowan structural zone, has revealed gold mineralization extending 2.3 km, with a high-grade segment nearing 950 metres. This exploration initiative, supported by up to $200,000 in funding from the Ontario government, signifies a notable step towards unlocking the belt's mineral wealth.

Impressive Drill Results and Economic Implications

Advertisment

The standout drill hole D1-24-90, cutting through 10 metres grading 15.94 g/t gold, demonstrates the high-grade potential of the Delta-1 project. Additional assays, including drill hole D1-24-87's 10.5 metres at 1.66 g/t and D1-24-88's 12.2 metres at 1.05 g/t, further corroborate the continuity and homogeneity of the gold zones. André Tessier, President and CEO of Delta Resources, lauded the results, particularly highlighting D1-24-90's contribution to the deposit's economic prospects. These results not only validate the strategic drilling approach but also hint at a promising future for the Delta-1 project.

Exploration, Expansion, and Expectations

Delta Resources' exploration strategy, aimed at filling gaps from previous drilling efforts and expanding the mineralized envelope, is paying dividends. The company's endeavor to explore east, west, and deeper into the gold zones is anticipated to further delineate the deposit's extent and grade. With the Delta-1 project showing signs of significant gold mineralization at relatively shallow depths, the ongoing and future drill campaigns are eagerly awaited. The implications of these results extend beyond the immediate elevation of the project's economic outlook, potentially setting the stage for the next major gold discovery in Ontario.

The recent drilling achievements at Delta-1 not only highlight the project's high-grade gold potential but also underscore Delta Resources' commitment to advancing its exploration efforts in northern Ontario. As the drill bits continue to turn, the mining community watches closely, anticipating further developments that could redefine the economic landscape of the region's gold mining sector.