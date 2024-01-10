Delta Resident Raises Alarm Over Dog Coated in Oil Post Train Derailment Spill

On a normal day in Delta, Dave Patterson's dog named Molly's playful romp turned into a cause for alarm when she emerged from a ditch, her fur coated in dark, thick oil. The incident, which occurred near Patterson's home, is believed to be an aftermath of a train derailment spill near the area in November. The derailment, involving a BNSF train, resulted in an estimated spillage of 8,000 litres of locomotive fuel.

Discrepancies in Reports and Growing Concerns

Initial reports from the incident claimed that no hazardous materials were compromised. However, as the truth seeped out, it became evident that locomotive fuel had indeed leaked and required recovery and land remediation. The railway company, BNSF, has since hired an environmental contractor to inspect and remediate the soil and water. But for residents like Patterson, the concern is that oil and other chemicals may have spread to farmlands via the waterways, potentially contaminating them.

Evidence of Contaminants

Documenting the situation for a local blueberry farmer, drone operator John Easton captured evidence of contaminants in the ditches. The remediation efforts include surface coverage with tarps, and hazardous material workers have been sighted at the site. Despite these steps, the local community remains anxious, awaiting more information and conclusive action.

Government Response and Ongoing Monitoring

George Heyman, the minister of environment and climate change strategy, affirmed the province's commitment to monitoring the incident and ensuring complete remediation. As the situation continues to unfold, the local community awaits more decisive action and transparency from both BNSF and the government. As of the time of the report, BNSF has not provided a comment on the situation.