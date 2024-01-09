en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Delivery Delays for Canadian-Pledged Air Defense System to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 2:14 pm EST
Delivery Delays for Canadian-Pledged Air Defense System to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has underscored the need to fortify the nation’s air defenses amid the ongoing conflict. However, the procurement of such defense systems is set back by delays. A year ago, Canada had committed to buying a surface-to-air missile system for Ukraine, but the equipment is yet to arrive. The Canadian government has shelled out $406 million to the U.S. government for the missile system and contracted Raytheon, an arms manufacturer, for its construction. But Kongsberg, another firm reported to be involved in the production, denied being in a contract with either the U.S. or Canada concerning the system.

Ukraine’s Plea for More Air Defense Systems

With Russia amping up its missile and drone attacks, Ukraine’s air defense resources are being stretched thin, leaving the country susceptible in the ongoing conflict. The country is pleading with the West for more air defense systems and artillery shells. However, aid delivery from the US and Europe is experiencing delays, leaving the nation in a vulnerable state as Russian forces continue to explore new ways to breach Ukrainian air defenses.

The Delays in Aid Delivery

The article brings into focus the challenges and the delays in delivering the pledged air defense systems to Ukraine. This has been compounded by political disputes that hinder the distribution of crucial aid packages and the intensifying missile and drone attacks from Russia. Ukraine is looking towards discussions with NATO allies to strengthen air defenses, even as warnings about Russia stockpiling missiles for more attacks during the critical cold months abound.

Status of the Missile System

The status of the missile system remains shrouded in uncertainty. The Pentagon has declined to comment on the matter and redirected inquiries back to Canadian officials. This development, reported by The Canadian Press, has raised questions about the efficacy of international commitments in addressing the urgent security needs of Ukraine as it continues to grapple with the challenges of an escalated conflict.

0
Canada Military Ukraine
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
4 mins ago
Saskatchewan's SIRT Concludes First Investigation, Clears Police of Wrongdoing in Self-Inflicted Stabbing Incident
On June 27, 2023, an incident that sent shockwaves through the community of Regina, Saskatchewan, was the focus of the Serious Incident Response Team’s (SIRT) first ever report. The independent unit, which investigates occurrences involving law enforcement, has concluded that there was no evidence of any criminal act by police officers during a tense arrest
Saskatchewan's SIRT Concludes First Investigation, Clears Police of Wrongdoing in Self-Inflicted Stabbing Incident
Mattel's Life-Sized Barbie Corvette to Dazzle at 2024 Canadian International AutoShow
21 mins ago
Mattel's Life-Sized Barbie Corvette to Dazzle at 2024 Canadian International AutoShow
Canadian Golfers in Olympic Spot Race: The Sentry PGA Tour News Roundup
31 mins ago
Canadian Golfers in Olympic Spot Race: The Sentry PGA Tour News Roundup
Major Winter Storm Sweeps Across Canada: Warnings and Safety Advice Issued
6 mins ago
Major Winter Storm Sweeps Across Canada: Warnings and Safety Advice Issued
Counterfeit Money and Theft Investigation Leads to Arrests in New Brunswick
13 mins ago
Counterfeit Money and Theft Investigation Leads to Arrests in New Brunswick
Greenstone Residents Struggle with New Online Healthcare Booking System
16 mins ago
Greenstone Residents Struggle with New Online Healthcare Booking System
Latest Headlines
World News
Cody Bellinger's Impressive 2023 Comeback and Current Free Agency Status
36 seconds
Cody Bellinger's Impressive 2023 Comeback and Current Free Agency Status
Dontayvion Wicks Set to Compete in NFC Wild Card Round Against Dallas Cowboys
1 min
Dontayvion Wicks Set to Compete in NFC Wild Card Round Against Dallas Cowboys
iRacing and INDYCAR Sign Multiyear Licensing Agreement, Bringing Back Virtual Indianapolis 500
1 min
iRacing and INDYCAR Sign Multiyear Licensing Agreement, Bringing Back Virtual Indianapolis 500
Trabzonspor Signs Erol Bulut from Cardiff City: A Strategic Midfield Boost
2 mins
Trabzonspor Signs Erol Bulut from Cardiff City: A Strategic Midfield Boost
The 'Downwinders': Arizona's Battle for Recognition and Compensation in the Shadow of Nuclear Testing
2 mins
The 'Downwinders': Arizona's Battle for Recognition and Compensation in the Shadow of Nuclear Testing
Jersey Swap Sparks Trade Rumors: Is Davante Adams Heading to the Jets?
3 mins
Jersey Swap Sparks Trade Rumors: Is Davante Adams Heading to the Jets?
Jersey Exchange Fuels Speculation about New York Jets' Roster
3 mins
Jersey Exchange Fuels Speculation about New York Jets' Roster
Jersey Number Swap Sparks Trade Speculation Among New York Jets Fans
4 mins
Jersey Number Swap Sparks Trade Speculation Among New York Jets Fans
Dunsfold Gas Drilling Sparks Legal Battle and Political Opposition
4 mins
Dunsfold Gas Drilling Sparks Legal Battle and Political Opposition
World Economic Forum 2024: Global Leaders to Converge in Davos
17 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Global Leaders to Converge in Davos
Masters of the Air: An Intense Depiction of WWII Airmen's Emotional Journey
58 mins
Masters of the Air: An Intense Depiction of WWII Airmen's Emotional Journey
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
1 hour
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
3 hours
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
3 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
4 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
5 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
5 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
5 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app