Delayed Health Coverage in Manitoba: A Violation of the Canada Health Act

In Manitoba, Canada, residents are grappling with prolonged delays in receiving health coverage, a situation that has caused distress and financial strain among individuals in need of medical care. Manitoba Health, the provincial institution responsible for healthcare services, claims on its website that it takes merely four weeks to get a health card. However, they are currently processing requests received 23 weeks ago, a timeframe that far exceeds their stated processing period.

Real-World Implications of Health Coverage Delays

The delay in receiving health coverage has serious implications for individuals like Elizabeth Gendron, who found herself potentially liable for $3,000 in medical expenses following an injury due to the absence of a public health information number. Such cases highlight the tangible consequences of bureaucratic delays and underscore the urgency of addressing this issue.

Violation of the Canada Health Act

These delays are not merely an inconvenience, they are in violation of the Canada Health Act. The Act stipulates that after a maximum waiting period of three months, a Canadian resident of a province should be treated as an insured person. Manitoba’s delays contravene Sections 10 and 11 of the Act, violations that could prompt the federal government to reduce or withhold health care funding to the province.

Impact on Manitobans and the Province’s Legal Obligations

The impact of these delays on Manitobans, particularly those who cannot afford to pay upfront for medical care, is of significant concern. Beyond the financial strain, these delays could potentially deter individuals from seeking timely medical care, leading to severe health outcomes. As a province, Manitoba has a legal obligation under the Canada Health Act to provide timely health coverage to its residents. The current delays not only violate this obligation but also stand in stark contrast to the province’s commitment to its citizens’ health and wellbeing.

