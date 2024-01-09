en English
Delay in Victoria High School Renovation Pushes Back Students’ Return

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Delay in Victoria High School Renovation Pushes Back Students’ Return

The anticipated return of students to Victoria High School’s renovated campus has been postponed, owing to the unfinished flooring and electrical work. The delay in the completion of the $79.7-million expansion project, which began in July 2020, has pushed back the students’ return from the slated September to March this year. Until then, students will continue their education at the temporary site, the former S.J. Willis Education Centre.

Principal’s Reassurance on Safety

Principal Aaron Parker communicated the delay in a letter to parents and guardians. He underscored that the safety of both students and staff continues to be the institution’s paramount concern. Until the internal works are fully completed, the school will not risk relocating the students back to the main campus.

Look Forward to Modernized Facilities

The expansion project, partly funded by the provincial government and the school district, aims to modernize the facilities while preserving the school’s historical features. Victoria High School, the oldest high school west of Winnipeg, will retain its original facade, stained glass, and interior wood panels amidst the renovations. The new facilities will accommodate 1,000 students, a notable increase from its original capacity of 800.

Neighborhood Learning Centre

Alongside the expansion, the plan includes the addition of a neighborhood learning centre. This new feature will offer child-care spaces, adding another dimension to the school’s community engagement. Notably, the S.J. Willis Education Centre will continue to serve as a temporary site for other schools undergoing seismic upgrades.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

