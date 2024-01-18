Defense Seeks Halt to High School Stabbing Trial Citing Rights Violation

The trial proceedings involving a 16-year-old accused of a stabbing at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., are being contested by the defendant’s legal team on grounds of alleged rights violation under Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The defense team is seeking a judicial stay of proceedings, thereby calling for a halt to the trial.

Controversial Conduct of Law Enforcement

During the pre-trial hearing, the defense raised two primary issues. Firstly, they scrutinized the actions of the police officers who recorded audio of the accused post-arrest, including while he was under anesthesia. Secondly, they criticized a sheriff who took a photo of the accused, which was later circulated on social media, thereby breaching the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The defense argues that the audio recordings constituted an illegal search and contained private medical information. They further claim that the sheriff’s actions amounted to an abuse of process. However, the Crown has maintained that they do not intend to use the controversial recordings in the trial.

Testimonies and Upcoming Decisions

Various witnesses, including police officers and IWK Health Centre’s general counsel, provided testimony regarding the appropriateness of the recordings and the hospital’s policies about interaction with law enforcement.

The defense and Crown are expected to make their final submissions soon, following which Judge Elizabeth Buckle will rule on the alleged Charter breaches.