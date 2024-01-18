en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Defense Seeks Halt to High School Stabbing Trial Citing Rights Violation

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 6:20 am EST
Defense Seeks Halt to High School Stabbing Trial Citing Rights Violation

The trial proceedings involving a 16-year-old accused of a stabbing at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., are being contested by the defendant’s legal team on grounds of alleged rights violation under Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The defense team is seeking a judicial stay of proceedings, thereby calling for a halt to the trial.

Controversial Conduct of Law Enforcement

During the pre-trial hearing, the defense raised two primary issues. Firstly, they scrutinized the actions of the police officers who recorded audio of the accused post-arrest, including while he was under anesthesia. Secondly, they criticized a sheriff who took a photo of the accused, which was later circulated on social media, thereby breaching the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The defense argues that the audio recordings constituted an illegal search and contained private medical information. They further claim that the sheriff’s actions amounted to an abuse of process. However, the Crown has maintained that they do not intend to use the controversial recordings in the trial.

Testimonies and Upcoming Decisions

Various witnesses, including police officers and IWK Health Centre’s general counsel, provided testimony regarding the appropriateness of the recordings and the hospital’s policies about interaction with law enforcement.

The defense and Crown are expected to make their final submissions soon, following which Judge Elizabeth Buckle will rule on the alleged Charter breaches.

0
Canada Courts & Law Crime
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
9 mins ago
Fraser Institute Warns of Impact of Government Policies on Canadian Economy
Fraser Institute, Vancouver’s renowned public policy think-tank, has recently sounded an alarm over the impact of government policies on the Canadian economy. In its latest summary, “24 facts for 2024 — Canadians should understand the impact of government policies,” the institute has highlighted a growing economic disparity between Canada and the United States. Dwindling Per
Fraser Institute Warns of Impact of Government Policies on Canadian Economy
Jim Rutherford's Leadership Shapes a Promising Future for the Vancouver Canucks
41 mins ago
Jim Rutherford's Leadership Shapes a Promising Future for the Vancouver Canucks
Kamloops on the Verge of Cultural Transformation: $7 Million Allocation Considered for Arts Centre Design
45 mins ago
Kamloops on the Verge of Cultural Transformation: $7 Million Allocation Considered for Arts Centre Design
Toronto Grapples with Tragic Incident as Vehicle Plunges into Icy Keating Channel
9 mins ago
Toronto Grapples with Tragic Incident as Vehicle Plunges into Icy Keating Channel
New Brunswick Premier's Cross-Country Fundraising Sparks Controversy
25 mins ago
New Brunswick Premier's Cross-Country Fundraising Sparks Controversy
Mosaic Forest Management Pivots to Carbon Offset Trading amid Climate Concerns
31 mins ago
Mosaic Forest Management Pivots to Carbon Offset Trading amid Climate Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
New York Jets Set to Make Legacy Jerseys Permanent in Uniform Update
9 seconds
New York Jets Set to Make Legacy Jerseys Permanent in Uniform Update
ACC to Unveil 2024 Football Schedule, Clemson's Matchups Highlighted
11 seconds
ACC to Unveil 2024 Football Schedule, Clemson's Matchups Highlighted
Kalaburagi: CPI's Effigy Burning Protest Against Union Government Thwarted
12 seconds
Kalaburagi: CPI's Effigy Burning Protest Against Union Government Thwarted
Police Confiscation and Flare Lighting at Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Match
14 seconds
Police Confiscation and Flare Lighting at Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Match
Bosnia and Herzegovina Authorities Reach Landmark Agreement on Electoral Law
23 seconds
Bosnia and Herzegovina Authorities Reach Landmark Agreement on Electoral Law
Unveiling the Role of Surfactant Protein D in Chronic Airway Diseases
23 seconds
Unveiling the Role of Surfactant Protein D in Chronic Airway Diseases
Seven Surgeries in Eight Hours: A Testament to Advanced Medical Infrastructure at the Reference Hospital Okene
31 seconds
Seven Surgeries in Eight Hours: A Testament to Advanced Medical Infrastructure at the Reference Hospital Okene
Maurice Linguist: From Buffalo to Alabama, a Journey in College Football
5 mins
Maurice Linguist: From Buffalo to Alabama, a Journey in College Football
Andrew Sullivan Criticizes DEI Programs on HBO's 'Real Time'
5 mins
Andrew Sullivan Criticizes DEI Programs on HBO's 'Real Time'
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
2 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app