Canada

Deer’s Brush with Death: Ottawa Fire Services’ Heroic Rescue

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST


In a heart-stirring incident in Manotick, a deer found itself in a deadly predicament, having fallen into frigid waters and wrestling with the crippling effects of hypothermia. The drama unfolded on Tuesday evening around 2 p.m. on Lorne Bridge Road’s 5000 block, where the struggling deer managed to reach an ice shelf but succumbed to the cold, unable to free itself.

Ottawa Fire Services to the Rescue

The Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) were alerted about the deer’s plight. Displaying commendable speed and efficiency, the OFS crew managed to rescue the petrified animal from its icy trap in less than 30 minutes. The deer, cold and exhausted, was swiftly attended to and swaddled in a blanket to stave off the cold.

A Sanctuary in a Shed

An off-duty police officer, displaying an act of kindness, made their work shed available as a haven for the deer. This provided the necessary warmth and safety for the deer to recuperate from its harrowing experience.

Triumphant Return to the Wild

Given time to recover, the deer gradually regained mobility in its legs. Once it displayed sufficient strength, the deer was released back into its natural habitat. The last sighting of the deer was a triumphant one, as it disappeared back into the forest, having successfully weathered a life-threatening ordeal.

Canada Wildlife
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

