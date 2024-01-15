en English
Decoding Climate Change: Dorthe Dahl-Jensen Wins 2023 Frontiers of Knowledge Award

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Decoding Climate Change: Dorthe Dahl-Jensen Wins 2023 Frontiers of Knowledge Award

Climate scientist Dorthe Dahl-Jensen has been recognized with the 2023 Frontiers of Knowledge Award for her pioneering work in the field of ice core analysis. The award, presented by the BBVA Foundation, underscores the importance of interdisciplinary research in understanding the complexities of our planet’s climate system.

Deciphering Earth’s Past through Ice Cores

Ice cores, as Dahl-Jensen’s work emphasizes, are invaluable tools in the realm of paleoclimatology. These frozen time capsules offer a window into the past, revealing the Earth’s climatic conditions, atmospheric composition, and biological activity over hundreds of thousands of years. Dahl-Jensen, who holds the Canada Excellence Research Chair in Arctic Ice, Freshwater Marine Coupling and Climate Change, has focused her research on analyzing historical temperatures and greenhouse gas levels using water isotopes and air bubbles trapped in these ice cores.

Unprecedented Levels of Carbon Dioxide

One of the most significant revelations of Dahl-Jensen’s research is the understanding that carbon dioxide concentrations in the 21st century have far exceeded natural variability witnessed over the past 800,000 years. In 2023, record-high CO2 concentrations of about 420 parts per million were discovered, highlighting the scale of human-induced global warming. The European climate agency Copernicus revealed that the planet’s global annual heat records were shattered in 2023, reaching 1.48 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times, almost breaching the 1.5 degrees Celsius limit set in the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Climate Change and Its Impact on Ecology

Contemporary research also indicates that climate warming and increased nitrogen deposition are causing significant changes in high mountain lakes on the southeastern Tibetan Plateau. Biological communities in high alpine lakes have been undergoing shifts for over a century, intensifying since 1950. This research suggests that if the current rate of climate change and anthropogenic forcing continues, the ecological conditions and aquatic food webs in higher altitude biomes will be significantly altered.

Dahl-Jensen’s research, conducted alongside French scientists Jean Jouzel and Valérie Masson-Delmotte, and Swiss researchers Jakob Schwander and Thomas Stocker, has established a clear link between increased greenhouse gas emissions and global temperature changes. Her tireless work spanning decades, from her first expedition in 1981, serves as a reminder of the urgency to address climate change not only from a scientific perspective but also as a moral obligation.

Despite the gravity of her findings, Dahl-Jensen remains hopeful about the future. She encourages the younger generation to actively participate in the development of green energy and technology, underlining that the fight against climate change is a shared responsibility that requires collective action.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

