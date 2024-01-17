Poll Shows Canadians' Declining Trust in Public Institutions, Including Legacy Media

A recent poll by the Department of Canadian Heritage, previously undisclosed but procured through an access to information request, reveals a worrying decline in trust among Canadians in various public institutions, including the country's legacy news media. The poll, which surveyed the confidence of Canadians across a range of public sectors, found that a mere 32.5% of respondents trust the traditional news media.

Advertisment

Legacy news media, encompassing newspapers, television, and radio stations, have been the cornerstone of information dissemination for years. However, recent trends indicate a steady erosion of public confidence in these institutions. The implications are far-reaching, posing challenges for democracy and the distribution of factual information. The poll also revealed that only 41.7% of Canadians have faith in local municipal government, with social media companies at a concerning low of 10.4%.

The Government's Role in the Media Landscape

Since 2019, the government has adopted an approach of directly subsidizing journalism to foster factual reporting and fortify democracy. The controversial strategy, involving an allocation of $595 million, was aimed at revitalizing the news media industry. However, the poll suggests that these efforts have yielded limited results. To date, only 11 news organizations have qualified as 'registered journalism organizations' eligible for tax incentives under the Income Tax Act.

Despite the government's financial support, news media continues to face significant challenges. Local newspapers have been shuttered, coverage has been reduced, and journalists have been laid off. Even policy efforts like Bill C-18, designed to compel online platforms like Google and Meta to compensate Canadian news media, have met with hurdles, leading to initial news link blocks by these tech giants.

The present situation highlights the urgency for a comprehensive review of the current approach to sustaining journalism. Another federal royal commission on news may be necessary to explore innovative ideas and cultivate a robust and trustworthy media landscape for Canadians.